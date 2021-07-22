Nativex Revamps XploreChina Initiative to Help Global Brands Break into the Fast-Growing Chinese Market

As the only China-based agency equipped to offer acquisition, monetization and creative services at scale and across multiple verticals, XploreChina offers a wide range of transparent tools and solutions tailored to all lifecycle stages. Under the XploreChina umbrella, Nativex offers three distinct solutions for brands including China Top Media, KOL Marketing and Android Solutions, as well as customized marketing solutions for public relations, social media, and more.

"Breaking into the Chinese market can be incredibly complex for marketers who do not have boots on the ground or localized expertise to lean on, due to its unique media ecosystem that's dominated by domestic tech giants and its fragmented mobile audience," said Irene Yang, Managing Director, Nativex. "Here at XploreChina, our unrivaled understanding of the Chinese market and strong connections to China's top media platforms allow us to make the transition into this unique media ecosystem for brands seamless and effective. As more brands look to break into China, we are able to guide marketers every step of the way."

The China Top Media solution grants advertisers instant access to premium inventory across China's closed mobile ecosystem through strategic partnerships with ByteDance, Tencent, Baidu, Alibaba and Kuaishou.

The Android solution provides clients with the required documentation for launching their app in China's Android ecosystem. The solution also includes support for app management and monetization on China's mainstream Android app stores.

The KOL Marketing solution helps brands run successful influencer campaigns in China by connecting them with over 40,000 Chinese influencers and more than 200 Multi-Channel Networks, including XingTu (Douyin), Magnet (Kuaishou), and HuaHuo (Bilibili).

As part of the XploreChina rebrand, advertisers also have access to the Nativex XMP Media Buying tool, which allows companies to reach hundreds of millions of users across China's leading ad platforms such as Wechat, Douyin and Bilibili, as well as Nativex's in-house creative studio TopWorks, which offers premium creative services. In addition to XploreChina's three distinct solutions, brands will also have access to public relations, search engine optimization and social media services to ensure brands of all shapes and sizes have the right online presence in China's massive mobile market.

For more information on XploreChina, please visit www.nativex.com/en/marketing-to-china/.

About Nativex

Nativex is dedicated to driving ROI and growth for all sectors of business in a digital and mobile-first world. Nativex enables marketers to create strong, sustainable growth through universal access to digital channels across China and the rest of the world. In addition to this, Nativex offers all the integrated tools needed for marketers to thrive and create a meaningful impact on their audiences. Part of the Mobvista Group, Nativex has a global presence with 16 offices worldwide. Learn more at www.nativex.com .

SOURCE Nativex

Related Links

https://www.nativex.com

