Nativo Announces ESTO 2023 Sponsorship

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nativo, the storytelling platform where brands ignite the power of connection through content and insights, is excited to announce their participation as a platinum sponsor at US Travel Association's premier educational and networking event ESTO (Educational Seminar for Tourism Organizations) next month.

As part of Nativo's sponsorship, they will be hosting six 15-minute sessions during the Solutions Hub on Sunday, August 20th from 12 to 1:30pm. In their session, Nativo will discuss how content can paint an incredibly accurate picture of who your audience is, what they care about, and how to capture new audiences through what they are already engaging with.

"Our team at Nativo is thrilled to attend and sponsor ESTO again this year and connect with the best and brightest in the travel industry, including the nation's top industry CEOs and marketing leaders," said Raquel Cadourcy, CMO at Nativo. "This event, and particularly the live sessions, are great ways to share innovative ideas and discuss how they fit into today's travel marketing landscape. Our team is looking forward to sharing how to research, activate, and understand an audience, especially with third party cookies going away."

Nativo's Travel Team will dive into how audience behaviors and insights can help inspire more visitation, unleashing the full potential of storytelling while providing data to help shape future content.

"Each year, ESTO attracts destination marketing leaders from around the country for industry-leading practices and knowledge sharing," said ESTO general manager Nan Marchand Beauvois, also U.S. Travel Association SVP of Membership and Industry Relations. "In addition to the event's stellar programming, ESTO provides creative spaces—such as the Solutions Hub—providing attendees with opportunities for learning from creative, ahead-of-the-curve companies, Nativo included, that rounds out the ESTO experience."

ESTO 2023 will be held in Savannah, GA on August 19th to August 21st.

About Nativo

At Nativo, we enable brands and publishers to harness the power of content. Our patented technology leverages machine learning and artificial intelligence to automate the distribution of content in a non-interruptive, fully integrated experience within trusted environments. Our mission at Nativo is to solve the mid-funnel and build genuine connections between brands and consumers through content—not just ads.

Founded by Justin Choi in 2010, Nativo is an Asian American-owned technology company— certified by NMSDC as a Minority Business Enterprise —holding more than a dozen patents in its proprietary technology and working with more than 3,500 premium publisher websites around the globe. Learn more at www.nativo.com .

