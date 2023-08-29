Nativo Announces Sponsorship with Digiday Publishing Summit 2023

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nativo, the storytelling platform where brands ignite the power of connection through content and insights, proudly announces its sponsorship of the Digiday Publishing Summit, taking place from September 18-20th in Key Biscayne, Florida.

The Digiday Publishing Summit, a pivotal event in the digital media industry, is set to address the challenges publishers face amidst economic uncertainties. According to Digiday, "This year's Digiday Publishing Summit in Key Biscayne, Florida will convene an influential group of media execs in order to give them the venue to discuss these new strategies, identify common pain points as well as pitch solutions and ultimately, make valuable business connections within the media industry. Whether it's happening on the main-stage, in the town halls or one-to-one during cocktail hours, attendees will be able to connect with other decision-makers and innovative vendors to generate new ideas and action plans to take back to the office."

Nativo's sponsorship underscores the company's commitment to the digital media industry and its dedication to fostering collaboration and innovation.

"Nativo is honored to support the Digiday Publishing Summit, a beacon for media professionals navigating these turbulent times," said Raquel Cadourcy, CMO at Nativo. "As the media landscape continues to evolve, we believe in the power of collaboration and shared insights. We're excited to connect with industry leaders, listen to their challenges and successes, and continue our mission of fostering genuine brand connections through impactful storytelling."

Patrick Myles, Director of Business Development, Supply Partnerships, and Ron Silva, Director of Account Management, from Nativo will be on site for the event and hosting one-on-one meetings .

About Nativo

At Nativo, we enable brands and publishers to harness the power of content. Our patented technology leverages machine learning and artificial intelligence to automate the distribution of content in a non-interruptive, fully integrated experience within trusted environments. Our mission at Nativo is to solve the mid-funnel and build genuine connections between brands and consumers through content—not just ads.

Founded by Justin Choi in 2010, Nativo is an Asian American-owned technology company— certified by NMSDC as a Minority Business Enterprise —holding more than a dozen patents in its proprietary technology and working with more than 3,500 premium publisher websites around the globe. Learn more at www.nativo.com .

