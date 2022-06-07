Nativo Appoints Veteran Raquel Cadourcy As Company's First Chief Marketing Officer

A seasoned marketer with over two decades of experience building leading brands, media and publisher platforms, Cadourcy will serve as a strategic thought leader to evangelize the Nativo brand. Leading the marketing organization, Cadourcy will act as a key executive business partner to the CEO of Nativo, Justin Choi.

"Nativo's robust storytelling platform is leveraged by a wide range of customers from brands, advertising agencies, publishers, PR agencies, and increasingly: apps and commerce companies," said Choi. "As such, we needed a seasoned thought leader and marketer who could connect strategically with our broad customer base and expand the visibility of our brand and mission. Raquel's unique experience across agencies, publishers, and ad-tech will be key in connecting these dots for us. We are excited to have her on board as we enter this next phase of growth at Nativo."

Cadourcy joins Nativo from Modern Luxury Media, the nation's largest luxury media company, acting as Chief Marketing Officer. She led the premium media platform and publisher in developing a new corporate brand and narrative, repositioning the company from a traditional publishing entity to an evolved media entity while improving customer acquisition and retention. Prior to her time at Modern Luxury, Cadourcy was Vice President of Marketing at Undertone, a leading ad-tech company, where she led global marketing strategy inclusive of experiential marketing, thought leadership, sponsorship opportunities, Public Relations, and the development of digital content plans. Cadourcy also spent ten years in business development and sales leadership roles at Merkle, working across all industry verticals.

"Over the course of my career, I have always found myself drawn to brands and platforms that exhibit an accelerator mindset, with ambitions for rapid growth," said Cadourcy. "It is clear that Nativo is primed to continue to disrupt the advertising industry with a platform that enables storytelling at scale in an authentic way. Nativo has a modern and progressive culture, one that I am proud to be a part of."

About Nativo

Nativo is the storytelling platform where brands and publishers can distribute brand stories at scale while gaining more insights about their content than anywhere else. For brands, Nativo enables storytelling at scale with the largest native reach and reveals insights that unlock return-on-content. For publishers, Nativo enriches monetization with the most comprehensive platform for next-generation ad formats and breakthrough technology for accelerated webpages. Nativo's mission is to equip advertising for the age of content, improving the web experience and creating meaningful connections for today's digital consumer. Learn more www.nativo.com.

SOURCE Nativo