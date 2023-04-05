Nativo Awarded Third Comparably Award for Best Sales Team

LOS ANGELES, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nativo , the most advanced content technology platform where advertisers and publishers distribute brand stories at scale, today announced recognition from workplace culture company Comparably for its Best Department award: Best Sales Team.

Comparably Awards are derived from sentiment ratings anonymously provided by employees from specific departments who rate their workplace experiences in 16 different metrics, including compensation, leadership, co-workers, work-life balance, career growth, perks & benefits, and more.

Nativo Best Sales Team Comparably Award

"This team has overcome so many obstacles in the past few years, and they've supported each other to help Nativo's business grow despite many industry challenges. They show up daily with a mission to be the best in the business. I'm so proud they're being recognized for their work." said Sarah Dale, Chief Revenue Officer at Nativo.

This isn't the first time Nativo has been recognized for its outstanding company culture. Nativo announced earlier this year it was awarded by Comparably Best Company for Women and Best Company for Diversity. Also, Nativo was recently recognized by National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) with a certification as a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE).

"We are humbled by the recent recognition of the work we've been doing in building a people-first, values-driven culture where everyone has a voice. We firmly believe that our work to ensure our team members feel valued, supported, and heard translates into us delivering extraordinary service to our customers. We'll continue to prioritize our team members' well-being while fostering a positive and fulfilling workplace where we amplify the diverse voices across the business because when we do, it's a win-win for everyone," said Mark Putrus, Chief People Officer at Nativo.

About Nativo

At Nativo, we believe content – not more ads – is the critical connection along the customer journey to drive engagement and consideration. Our patented technology automates the distribution of content in a non-interruptive, fully integrated experience within trusted environments, and delivers deep insight into content performance. We connect better through utilizing machine learning and artificial intelligence to drive better connections with today's digital consumer. Nativo is committed to improving the web experience by igniting the power of connection between brands and consumers through content.

Founded by Justin Choi in 2010, Nativo is an Asian American-owned technology company holding more than a dozen patents, working with more than 3,500 premium publisher websites around the globe. For more information, go to nativo.com or follow us at @Nativo on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Comparably:

Comparably (now a ZoomInfo company) is a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform with over 15 million anonymous employee ratings on 70,000 companies. With the most comprehensive data on large and SMB organizations in nearly 20 different workplace categories – based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, industry, location, education – it is one of the most used SaaS platforms for employer branding and a trusted third party site for workplace culture and compensation. For more information on Comparably and its annual Best Places to Work Awards, visit www.comparably.com.

SOURCE Nativo