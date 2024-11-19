Nativo Bolsters 2025 Growth Plans with New CRO Hire

Accomplished sales veteran Sam Amiri will expand revenue-generating activities in programmatic direct deals, the open exchange, and new commerce media initiatives.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nativo , the platform that enables brands to unlock the power of content to engage and influence their audiences, today announced the hiring of Sam Amiri as Chief Revenue Officer. This key leadership addition, following closely on the hiring of Michael Lehman as Nativo's new President , will accelerate growth for Nativo as the company plans for expansions in both established and new channels and geographies.

"Nativo plans to make some big moves in 2025, and Sam's revenue and sales leadership will be key to ensuring we're able to successfully expand into new areas and opportunities, without losing focus on growth in our existing core business," said Nativo Founder and CEO Justin Choi.

Amiri has more than 15 years of experience in driving revenue growth and successfully building, integrating, and leading high-performing teams through acquisitions and rebrands. Most recently, he served as SVP and Head of Sales for North America at Infillion, the company that formed as a result of Gimbal's acquisition of ad tech CTV pioneer true[X] from Disney in 2020. While with Infillion, Amiri successfully led the integration of the sales organizations through a rebrand, developed sales strategies and packaging for the newly formed entity, and played an instrumental role in the launch and immediate adoption of four new digital advertising products within a 24-month period.

"Nativo's strategic vision for 2025 and beyond is full of new growth opportunities in some of the most underserved areas of digital advertising—namely, the mid-funnel, where unique formats and supply access can better gain viewers' attention and more effectively turn awareness into consideration ," said Amiri. "The opportunity to boost growth in Nativo's established channels while launching and accelerating sales efforts in new spaces, including commerce media, was irresistible to me."

At Nativo, we help brands unlock the full potential of content to drive consideration and influence audiences at key moments in the customer journey. Our patented technology, powered by machine learning and AI, seamlessly integrates content into trusted environments, ensuring it reaches the right audience without disruption. By automating content distribution at scale, we fuel the mid-funnel, driving deeper engagement and strengthening the marketing funnel from awareness to conversion.

Founded in 2010 by Justin Choi, Nativo serves over 10,000 premium publisher websites worldwide, empowering brands to scale and measure content with the same precision as advertising. Learn more at www.nativo.com.

