Nativo Celebrated With Four Comparably Awards for Amazing Culture and Work-Life Balance

Nativo, the storytelling platform where brands ignite the power of connection through content and insights, today announced it won four awards from workplace culture company Comparably. The recognitions awarded by Comparably include Happiest Employees, Best Company Compensation, Best Company Perks & Benefits, and Best Company Work-Life Balance.

"We are deeply honored to receive this accolade from Comparably. The heart of these awards lies in our employee experience. Our mission is to help customers create more authentic connections with their audiences. In the same spirit, we're igniting genuine connections within our own team. This recognition mirrors our commitment to fostering an inclusive and empowering culture where everyone can thrive in our fully distributed, remote-friendly environment," said Mark Putrus, Chief People Officer at Nativo.

Comparably Awards are derived from sentiment ratings anonymously provided by employees about their workplaces in multiple categories on Comparably.com during a 12-month period. Out of tens of thousands considered, Nativo ranked #81 in Happiest Employees, #78 in Best Company Compensation, #63 in Best Company Perks & Benefits, and #68 in Best Company Work-Life Balance. These rankings consider companies nationwide for small to mid-sized companies with fewer than 500 employees. The final data set was compiled from 15 million ratings across 70,000 U.S. companies, large and small.

"Being featured on Comparably's elite list underscores Nativo as a beacon in attracting talent who seek a company where their voice is heard and their impact visible. I commend our leadership for their unwavering commitment to our core values, cultivating an environment that marries compassion with excellence. Here, every individual is empowered to realize their full potential. Because it's not organizations that achieve greatness—it's the people within them," emphasized Putrus.

About Nativo

At Nativo, we enable brands and publishers to harness the power of content. Our patented technology leverages machine learning and artificial intelligence to automate the distribution of content in a non-interruptive, fully integrated experience within trusted environments. Our mission at Nativo is to solve the mid-funnel and build genuine connections between brands and consumers through content—not just ads.

Founded by Justin Choi in 2010, Nativo is an Asian American-owned technology company— certified by NMSDC as a Minority Business Enterprise —holding more than a dozen patents in its proprietary technology and working with more than 3,500 premium publisher websites around the globe. Learn more at www.nativo.com .

About Comparably

Comparably (now a ZoomInfo company) is a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform with over 15 million anonymous employee ratings on 70,000 companies. With the most comprehensive data on large and SMB organizations in nearly 20 different workplace categories – based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, industry, location, education – it is one of the most used SaaS platforms for employer branding and a trusted third party site for workplace culture and compensation. For more information on Comparably and its annual Best Places to Work Awards, visit www.comparably.com.

