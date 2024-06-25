Nativo Certified as a Most Loved Workplace

Most Loved Workplaces employees are happiest and most satisfied at work

LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nativo, the platform where brands unlock the power of content to engage and influence their audiences, has become certified as a Most Loved Workplace® backed by the research and analysis of Best Practice Institute (BPI). Most Loved Workplace® validation provides the most comprehensive look at workplace sentiment for organizations today.

"Earning the Most Loved Workplace® certification is a tremendous honor, and it validates our commitment to fostering a collaborative, supportive, and inclusive workplace," shared Mark Putrus, Chief People Officer at Nativo. "By prioritizing our employees' well-being, cultivating a sense of belonging, and investing in our people's growth and development, we create a powerful foundation for pushing the boundaries of what's possible in our industry."

Nativo's Most Loved Workplace® certification reflects the vibrant community, people-centric culture we've built, guided by core values that prioritize compassion and performance. We believe these elements can co-exist, fostering deep connections across our fully distributed workforce while delivering exceptional value to our clients. Our leaders champion this approach, knowing that our business thrives when we invest in our people. Our workplace welcomes diverse experiences, ensures everyone has a voice, and values each individual, creating an environment where everyone can reach their full potential.

Most Loved Workplaces® certify companies where employees are the happiest and most satisfied at work. Nativo became certified as a Most Loved Workplace based on its scores on the Love of Workplace Index™ which surveyed employees on various elements around employee satisfaction and sentiment including the level of respect, collaboration, support, and sense of belonging they feel inside the company.

"I started Most Loved Workplaces out of inspiration from my community of people who consciously place love for their employees at the center of their business model," said Louis Carter, the founder, and CEO of BPI and a social/organizational psychologist, thought leader, entrepreneur, and author. Carter's book, "In Great Company: How to Spark Peak Performance by Creating an Emotionally Connected Workplace," identifies the specific areas needed to become a highly respected, reputable organization where people love to work with each other – a Most Loved Workplace.

Backed by BPI, in its original research that created MLW criteria, Most Loved Workplaces surveyed more than 175 companies and more than 3,000 executives across the United States, the Middle East/Northern Africa, and Southeast Asia. They found that productivity rises as employee sentiment increases, with 94 percent of responders saying they did three to four times more work for a company they loved and 95 percent saying they stayed at companies they loved three to four times longer. Most Loved Workplaces certification is the most valid method to determine employee experience and recognize a great workplace.

About Nativo

At Nativo, we enable brands to unlock the power of content to engage and influence their audiences. Our patented technology leverages machine learning and artificial intelligence to automate the distribution of content in a non-interruptive, fully integrated experience within trusted environments. Our mission at Nativo is to solve the mid-funnel and drive consideration by making content as easy to execute, scale, and measure as advertising.

Founded by Justin Choi in 2010, Nativo is an Asian American-owned technology company— certified by NMSDC as a Minority Business Enterprise —holding more than a dozen patents in its proprietary technology and working with more than 10,000 premium publisher websites around the globe. Learn more at www.nativo.com .

SOURCE Nativo