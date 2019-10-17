Nativo Hires Industry Veteran Yasmeen Coning as New Senior Vice President of Marketing

Coning previously founded The Catapult Collective , a strategic marketing growth catalyst for global brands and start-ups including The Dollar Shave Club, Time Inc.'s The Foundry (now Meredith Corp.) and Coca-Cola. She has served as a management team member for several successful ventures, including CMO for both SITO and Genesis Media, as well as head of marketing for PlaceIQ. Coning was previously with Demand Media (now Leaf Group), leading marketing for publishing giants such as eHow.com and Cracked.com, and was instrumental in building the company's portfolio of branded sites to position it for a successful IPO. Prior to Demand, Yasmeen held lead account roles at Edelman both in the digital and consumer space, where she spearheaded award-winning marketing and communication launches for numerous global brands such as Starbucks, Fox and Microsoft. She was named to 2015's 40Under40 by DMNews and was also the recipient of the Marketing Maverick Award to honor her achievements as one of the industry's exceptional brand strategists.

"Yasmeen's vast tech and brand experience, as well as her extensive background in strategy and marketing is a valuable asset to the team, and in perfect alignment with our business," said Nativo President and CEO Justin Choi. "We've built a highly differentiated platform that continues to advance the industry, and with our marketing team under Yasmeen's direction, I'm really looking forward to educating the market and effectively telling our story."

"Nativo has a longstanding history of innovation in the ad tech space and I've admired the brand and the team for quite some time," added Coning. "Nativo is truly architecting the future of advertising, and I'm incredibly excited to be a part of the journey, as I look forward to helping the company build on its continued success, while also taking Nativo into its next phase of growth."

Coning will be charged with developing and implementing an overall corporate marketing strategy spanning all lines of business. She will directly manage all marketing functions, PR and all strategic communication in-market, while also playing an instrumental role in driving product and enterprise-level strategy alongside Nativo's senior leadership team.

About Nativo

Nativo is the leading advertising technology platform for brand advertisers and open web publishers to distribute, optimize, and measure brand content and native advertising. Nativo arms brand advertisers with a comprehensive catalog of native formats and the ultimate content advertising platform that combines automation and insights for the highest-quality reach and clearest ROI. For media companies, Nativo provides an integrated native technology stack that makes it easy to sell, deploy, and optimize native ads across their media properties expanding their revenue potential while delivering a better, non-interruptive experience for their audiences. Learn more at www.nativo.com .

SOURCE Nativo

Related Links

https://www.nativo.com

