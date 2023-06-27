Nativo Honored by Comparably in 2023 as Best Company for Leadership and Best Company for Career Growth

LOS ANGELES, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nativo, the storytelling platform where brands ignite the power of connection through content and insights, today announced it won two awards from workplace culture company Comparably. The recognitions awarded by Comparably include Best Leadership Teams and Best Companies for Career Growth.

"At Nativo, we take tremendous pride in our commitment to exceptional leadership and unwavering dedication to fostering career growth opportunities for our people. What sets this recognition apart is that it's based on the authentic experiences of our valued team members," said Mark Putrus, Chief People Officer at Nativo.

Comparably Awards are derived from sentiment ratings anonymously provided by employees about their workplaces in multiple categories on Comparably.com during a 12-month period. Out of tens of thousands considered, Nativo ranked #58 in Leadership Teams and #49 in Best Companies for Career Growth. These rankings consider companies nationwide for small to mid-sized companies with fewer than 500 employees. The final data set was compiled from 15 million ratings across 70,000 U.S. companies, large and small.

"We remain steadfast in our commitment to cultivating a people-first, values-driven culture where transparency, reciprocal feedback, and inclusion thrive. By providing a supportive environment, we empower our exceptionally talented team members to unleash their full potential, propelling not only their individual professional growth but also the overall success of the business," emphasized Putrus.‍

About Nativo

At Nativo, we enable brands and publishers to harness the power of content. Our patented technology leverages machine learning and artificial intelligence to automate the distribution of content in a non-interruptive, fully integrated experience within trusted environments. Our mission at Nativo is to solve the mid-funnel and build genuine connections between brands and consumers through content—not just ads.

Founded by Justin Choi in 2010, Nativo is an Asian American-owned technology company— certified by NMSDC as a Minority Business Enterprise —holding more than a dozen patents in its proprietary technology and working with more than 3,500 premium publisher websites around the globe. Learn more at www.nativo.com .

About Comparably

Comparably (now a ZoomInfo company) is a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform with over 15 million anonymous employee ratings on 70,000 companies. With the most comprehensive data on large and SMB organizations in nearly 20 different workplace categories – based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, industry, location, education – it is one of the most used SaaS platforms for employer branding and a trusted third party site for workplace culture and compensation. For more information on Comparably and its annual Best Places to Work Awards, visit www.comparably.com.

SOURCE Nativo