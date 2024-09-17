Nativo Launches Brand Rank, Enabling Advertisers to Measure the Mid-Funnel by Connecting Content to Outcomes

New integrated platform feature eliminates the need for expensive brand health studies with a single, easy-to-understand metric.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nativo , the platform that enables brands to unlock the power of content to engage and influence their audiences, today announced the launch of Brand Rank, a unique new integrated platform feature that eliminates the need for expensive brand health studies with a single, easy-to-understand metric. Even the most basic of brand health studies are typically quite expensive and are not continuously updated, whereas Brand Rank lets brands and agencies gauge the impact of content on brand perception over time without the added cost. Brand Rank enables advertisers to move beyond basic viewability, attention, and engagement metrics that don't offer deeper insight into the impact of media on brand perception and consideration.

"Brands talk about 'full funnel' impact, but measurement isn't complete. The middle of the funnel is missing because it's complicated, slow, and expensive to measure, and a lot of content components often are not tied directly to media," said Justin Choi, Founder and CEO of Nativo. "The mid-funnel is the new battleground for advertisers. With Brand Rank, Nativo is arming advertisers with a complete picture of their media impact, including in the mid-funnel, while simultaneously giving them the ability to boost downstream lower-funnel outcomes and move the needle on consideration."

The mid-funnel—where content and consideration live—is notoriously difficult to measure. A recent Demand Gen Report found that 59% of marketers consider the inability to measure mid-funnel activities effectively as one of their biggest challenges. Brand Rank solves this challenge by enabling brands and agencies to understand the effectiveness of a brand's lift in perception against top competitors through a pre- and post-content exposure test.

"The impact after respondents saw our ads really impressed us, with interest in our destination nearly doubling," said a representative at Ocala/Marion County, FL. "This feedback provides valuable insights into how our content and creatives resonate with audiences, guiding us to continually enhance our strategies to better drive consideration. We are excited to see the final results at the end of our media campaign."

Brand Rank's measurement output allows advertisers to see their brand's ranking within its industry or vertical, showcasing its relative position among competitors based on consumer consideration. The tool then enables them to measure the qualitative impact of their campaign based on brand consideration lift. A key differentiating factor is Nativo's solution measures based on the brand's targeted audience whereas other ranks are based on paneled users.

Unique benefits of the new Brand Rank feature include:

Single-Score Simplicity: Brand Rank helps marketers discover the direct impact of marketing efforts on consideration without manipulating complex datasets.

helps marketers discover the direct impact of marketing efforts on consideration without manipulating complex datasets. Integrated Measurement: Brands and agencies can ditch expensive third-party studies and assess ongoing brand health directly in Nativo's platform.

Brands and agencies can ditch expensive third-party studies and assess ongoing brand health directly in Nativo's platform. Pre- and Post-Exposure Evaluation: Marketers can integrate surveys seamlessly within any of Nativo's engagement-based formats.

Brand Rank is included for Nativo advertisers doing at least $25,000 in media spend. Interested in finding out how your brand ranks? Email Gregory Friend, VP Insights at Nativo at [email protected].

About Nativo

At Nativo, we enable brands to transform their content into digital ad experiences that engage and influence their audiences. Our patented technology leverages machine learning and artificial intelligence to automate the distribution of content-driven ad formats within trusted environments in a non-interruptive, fully integrated way. Our mission at Nativo is to solve the mid-funnel and drive consideration by making content-led advertising easy to execute, scale, and measure.

Founded by Justin Choi in 2010, Nativo is an NMSDC-certified Minority Business Enterprise that holds more than a dozen patents for its proprietary technology and works with more than 10,000 premium publisher websites around the globe. Learn more at www.nativo.com .

