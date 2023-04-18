Nativo Raises $25MM in Structured Capital from Capital IP

LOS ANGELES, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nativo, the most advanced content technology platform where advertisers and publishers distribute brand stories at scale, today announced it has secured a total of up to $25MM of structured capital from Capital IP. The funding will further accelerate Nativo's position in automating the distribution of content in a non-interruptive, fully integrated experience within trusted environments.

As third-party cookies begin to disappear and the advertising industry continues to shift, brands are more focused on consideration where content plays a key role. With Nativo's patented technology and insights platform—which has seen incredible market response—Nativo is uniquely positioned to connect brands with their ideal audience to drive consideration. This latest round of funding indicates the next phase of growth for Nativo to expand upon their technology, differentiated ad formats and insights platform.

"We are very pleased to have secured this financing from Capital IP, which allows us to accelerate Nativo's growth and development without diluting our employees and shareholders," said Rob Leff, Chief Financial Officer at Nativo. "Recent industry trends are favoring Nativo's value proposition and with this funding we will continue to make investments in our technology and talent to ensure Nativo remains a leader in driving consideration through content."

"Nativo has built impressive technology that incorporates machine learning and artificial intelligence to help automate and improve the performance of branded content and its distribution. We are thrilled to partner with the company going forward as they focus on driving towards a Rule of 40 and continue to accelerate their leadership position," said Aron Dantzig, Partner at Capital IP.

About Nativo

At Nativo, we create new possibilities for digital advertising. We enable brands and publishers to harness the power of content to bridge the gap between awareness and action, making genuine connections between advertisers and their audiences. Our patented technology leverages machine learning and artificial intelligence to automate the distribution of content in a non-interruptive, fully integrated experience within trusted environments, and delivers deep insight into content performance - all working together to drive better connections with today's digital consumer. Our mission at Nativo is to bridge the gap between awareness and action through content – not more ads, and ignite the power of connections.

Founded by Justin Choi in 2010, Nativo is an Asian American-owned technology company certified by NMSDC as a Minority Business Enterprise holding more than a dozen patents, working with more than 3,500 premium publisher websites around the globe. Learn more www.nativo.com.

About Capital IP Investment Partners:

Capital IP Investment Partners ("Capital IP" or "CapIP") is a minority co-founded specialty credit firm focused exclusively on investments in technology and technology-enabled businesses. Our collaborative approach to investing, combined with our technology-industry expertise, allows Capital IP to assess the intrinsic value of growing technology businesses and to offer a range of novel, creative financing solutions. The Capital IP team has a long, proven history of providing flexible structured credit to companies in the technology sector, and continues to lead the industry in financial innovation. The principals of CapIP have historically invested over $1.3 billion in innovative, emerging companies. For more information on Capital IP Investment Partners, please visit: www.capitalip.com.

