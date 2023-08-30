Nativo Wins 2023 Digiday Technology Award For Best Content Marketing Platform

News provided by

Nativo

30 Aug, 2023, 12:00 ET

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nativo, the storytelling platform where brands ignite the power of connection through content and insights, is excited to announce their recognition as winner of the 2023 Digiday Technology Award for Best Content Marketing Platform. This award honors the best platform for content creation, management, distribution and beyond.

The Digiday Technology Awards recognize the technology behind modernizing media and marketing. Nativo's win in the Best Content Marketing Platform category underscores its commitment to delivering top-tier marketing solutions that help solve the mid-funnel and build genuine connections between brands and consumers through content—not just ads.

Nativo's content marketing platform stands out for its advanced capabilities, helping advertisers ignite the power of connection through creating, managing, distributing and measuring content through first-to-market, proprietary solutions. With a native ad server designed specifically for content, Nativo allows brands to tell their stories at scale in premium publisher environments, while delivering the most positive user experience possible, and providing advertisers with unmatched insight into their content that far surpasses anything available elsewhere.

"We are truly honored to receive the Digiday Technology Award for Best Content Marketing Platform," said Raquel Cadourcy, CMO at Nativo. "This recognition is a testament to our team's dedication to pushing the boundaries of innovation. We believe that genuine connections between brands and audiences are made through content, and we're committed to sharing our technology and insights to make this a reality."

Nativo's win at the 2023 Digiday Technology Awards reaffirms its position as a trailblazer in the digital advertising industry.

About Nativo
At Nativo, we enable brands and publishers to harness the power of content. Our patented technology leverages machine learning and artificial intelligence to automate the distribution of content in a non-interruptive, fully integrated experience within trusted environments. Our mission at Nativo is to solve the mid-funnel and build genuine connections between brands and consumers through content—not just ads.

Founded by Justin Choi in 2010, Nativo is an Asian American-owned technology company—certified by NMSDC as a Minority Business Enterprise—holding more than a dozen patents in its proprietary technology and working with more than 3,500 premium publisher websites around the globe. Learn more at www.nativo.com.

SOURCE Nativo

