Nativo's Newly Launched Enterprise Ad Platform Enables Publishers to Drive More Value for Advertisers - Providing 50% Brand Lift and 8x Greater Click-Through Rates

LOS ANGELES, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nativo announced its newly launched Nativo Enterprise Ad Platform that features all new advanced direct sales tools to help publishers compete with walled gardens and differentiate their businesses in a post-cookie world. Nativo Enterprise Ad Platform is a full-stack ad serving technology uniquely focused on streamlining, automating, and optimizing direct-sold custom and integrated ad formats and sponsored content campaigns across desktop, mobile and apps.

The opportunity for sponsored content is growing as advertisers place more value on consumer engagement and contextual targeting as the industry moves away from third-party cookies. Compared to display retargeting, Nativo's proprietary ad formats achieved 50% brand lift, eight times greater click-through rate and three times greater purchase consideration. Nativo data also shows campaign performance improved three times over traditional digital ads with Nativo's creative optimization technology.

With digital media consumption continuing to increase , Nativo Enterprise Ad Platform enables publishers to capitalize on the trend toward content and context by bolstering their ad inventory and empowering them to offer differentiated, high-performing ad products for better yield.

"With the end of third-party cookie targeting in sight, contextual targeting and sponsored content are becoming increasingly important," said Jason Kalin, Chief Business Officer of Nativo. "As the industry continues to navigate this privacy-first world, advertisers will look to work directly with publishers to deliver engaging content, target users using their first-party data and contextual targeting and drive higher ROI. The Nativo Enterprise Ad Platform puts publishers in a position to recapture control and optimize the performance and yield of their own direct-sold campaigns."

Nativo Enterprise Ad Platform is emerging from beta after receiving positive feedback from the platform's initial group of users.

"Nativo has enabled our team to optimize our sales efforts," said Wade Best, Director of Advertising Operations, Hearst StoryStudio. "With rich reporting features and easy-to-use campaign and creative management tools, we have been able to manage direct-sold campaigns and deliver against campaign goals more effectively."

The Nativo Enterprise Ad Platform is currently available for publishers. For more information, please visit nativo.com .

About Nativo

Nativo provides elegant, unique and innovative solutions that deliver integrated ad formats and greater revenue opportunities for publishers and commerce companies, enable brand storytelling at scale for advertisers and improve the advertising experience for consumers. We hold 12 patents for our proprietary ad formats and technology, including our Nativo Enterprise Ad Platform. Learn more at www.nativo.com .

SOURCE Nativo