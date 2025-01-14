NativState Completes Verification and Sale of First Aggregated Carbon Credits

We are honored to work with landowner and corporate partners to deliver environmental benefits at scale. - Stuart Allen Post this

NativState is deeply grateful to the 19 families who have placed their trust in us and joined this journey toward sustainability. Their dedication to implementing sustainable management practices and committing to forest stewardship for forty years while contributing to global climate solutions is inspiring and foundational to this project. As part of NativState's program, each property receives a Forest and Wildlife Management Plan from a NativState-registered forester and biologist.

Upon this verification, a significant portion of ACR 848's carbon credits were sold to strategic partners, and credits are still available for purchase by organizations seeking to address their emissions reduction goals through the conservation of these vital natural resources. NativState extends its sincere appreciation to these corporate partners, whose support ensures the success of this initiative. By partnering with NativState and landowners, these organizations are not only advancing their emissions reduction goals but are also playing a vital role in conserving critical ecosystems and supporting rural communities.

"NativState began with a vision of providing access for small landowners to engage in the global Voluntary Carbon Market," said NativState founder and CEO Stuart Allen. "Our unique aggregation model is making that vision a reality. We are honored to work alongside our landowner and corporate partners to generate meaningful environmental and financial benefits at scale. Together, we are building healthier forests, stronger communities, and a more sustainable future."

The land in this project stands out for its abundant bottomland hardwoods along waterways that feed into the Mississippi River Watershed. The forests help filter agricultural nutrients and sediment before they reach the Mississippi River and contribute to the mitigation of downstream flooding. Alligators, black bears, snapping turtles, songbirds, aquatic life, and a range of game species rely on the availability of forests, wetlands, and rivers in this region for survival. Significantly, the land within the Bottomland Forests of Louisiana Plains Project includes the Mississippi Flyway, a major corridor for migratory birds.

"NativState is using the carbon market to offer landowners an alternative revenue stream that promotes sustainable forest management," said Dr. Kurt Krapfl, forestry director at ACR. "Forests provide wildlife habitat and recreational value, as well as climate benefits, so we are proud to help woodland owners realize their visions of stewarding their forests for current and future generations."

This verification marks the second project NativState has received credits from through ACR. NativState has 15 additional projects listed with ACR for verification. The company currently manages over 450,000 conserved acres across the heart of a thriving U.S. timber industry, thus creating high value through its additionality and commitment to integrity. The company's goal is to help small landowners optimize forest management and conserve their acres for generations to come, resulting in both family landowner legacies and additional co-benefits including increased biodiversity and improved water quality for the acres NativState places under management. To learn more about this and other high-integrity projects, please visit www.nativstate.com/projects/ .

NativState LLC (www.nativstate.com) is a forest carbon development company partnering with small to medium sized landowners across the southern United States to deliver access to global carbon markets. We work with landowners to improve and conserve their forests while realizing a financial return based on the creation of high-quality carbon credits sold to companies seeking to meet and exceed their carbon emission reduction goals. Using ACR's Improved Forest Management (IFM) methodology and our forty-year carbon agreement, we work with landowners to provide an alternative economic use to their forests to generate income versus more intensive management. Through this process NativState empowers forest owners with the ability to manage their properties sustainably and provide the co-benefits of improved water quality, improved wildlife habitation, and improved overall health of the forest itself.

