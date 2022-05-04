Nativus Health, a Premium Supplement Company, is Turning Heads With its New Organic Probiotic Supplement Made in the United States

"Many health supplement manufacturers take shortcuts in formulating their supplements and are deceptive in their marketing. We aim to change that."

— Brandon Carl of Kansas City, MO, United States, May 3, 2022

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nativus Health has released their first product, Nativus Health Broad Spectrum Probiotic. Consumers place a high value on health and well-being and they're demanding high-quality products created in the United States.

Recent events have really emphasized the need of maintaining a healthy and powerful immune system, which is one of the purported health benefits of probiotics.

Nativus Health Broad Spectrum Probiotic Supplement Bottle - Broad Spectrum Probiotic is a health supplement for men and women of all ages. It contains 18 probiotic strains and is vegetarian/vegan-friendly.

Nativus Health's first product is a probiotic supplement. Many now are aware of the health benefits of probiotics but don't know about the importance of probiotic strain diversity. Nativus Health manufactured its Broad Spectrum Probiotic with strain diversity as a top priority, which is why it has 18 probiotic strains, Carl says. Broad Spectrum Probiotic contains 40 billion CFU in every dose. If you're unfamiliar with the terminology, CFU stands for colony-forming units, which is how probiotics are measured.

Probiotics are said to have a wide range of health benefits. Studies have shown that probiotics can positively impact digestive health. Some studies have found a correlation between probiotics and having a stronger immune system, better heart health, and even mental health. Brandon Carl claims that every probiotic strain has its own unique health benefits, which is why Nativus Health formulated their product with such a large number of strains.

According to Brandon Carl, Founder and CEO of Nativus Health, the industry is experiencing fast growth due to rising customer demand. "We take our role and duty in our customers' health and wellness seriously as a leading health and nutrition brand. Today, we have the highest quality probiotic supplement on the market. In the future, we aim to provide a complete variety of health supplements, vitamins, minerals, and herbs that help people live healthy lives."

Nativus Health Background

Nativus Health is a US-based company that produces health supplements with a focus on high-quality, natural ingredients. Nativus Health's supplements are all made in the United States in a cGMP-registered facility. All goods are tested for potency and purity, so customers can shop with confidence, knowing they'll get exactly what they paid for. Nativus Health lists honesty and transparency among its core values.

