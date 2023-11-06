NATO Members' Defense Report 2023: NATO and EU Defense Initiatives

DUBLIN, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "NATO Members' Defense Growth Opportunities 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As heavy clashes between Russian armed forces and the Ukraine military are generating continued stagnation on the battlefield, the Russo-Ukrainian war has come to a crossroad: though Ukrainian offensive efforts are currently challenged and the Russian side suffers heavy losses and lack of progress on ground armored maneuvers, the NATO alliance is sharpening its geo-strategy and military build-up plans, following the 2023 Alliance Summit.



In the light of the lessons being learned by observing the battlefield carefully, the NATO members' defense markets are changing dramatically not only in terms of defense funding and budget allocations (with a mandatory expenditure of no less than 2% GDP for defense budget) but also in terms of creating a significant impact on end-user demands and requirements, heavy reliance on digitalization trends, software, and technology.

In addition, a military industrial base for mass production of arms, in Europe particularly, is about to emerge for the first time since the WW2; this will bring about a tremendous, historical shift in the European defense industry strategy and business models.



The repot overviews the evolving market business environment while discussing leading contracts, vendors, B2B, and G2G collaborations, and growth opportunities for the central pillars: main battle tank (MBT), missile defense (MD), unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and artificial intelligence (AI).



This analytics maps NATO members' focus on military trends, flagship build-up programs and covers new concepts of operations (ConOps) and shifting demands based on geographic scope. The study also analyzes Russian military effectiveness on the battlefield and the lessons learned from the war which point at emerging business opportunities. Finally, the study discusses growth opportunities in various defense-relevant verticals and adjusted business models.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the NATO Members Defense Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

What You Need To Know First

Trends

Challenges

Russo-Ukraine Recent Market Ramifications

Global Military Aid to Ukraine Overview - 2023

Foreign Military Support to Ukraine - 2022-2023

- 2022-2023 Main Platform Supplied to Ukraine by NATO Members - 2023

by NATO Members - 2023 Russian Armed Forces Performance on the Battlefield: Russo-Ukrainian War - 2023

Russia's Weakening Position as an Arms Exporter - 2022-2023

Weakening Position as an Arms Exporter - 2022-2023 Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3 Market Overview

Segmentation

Select MBT Contracts - 2022-2023

Select MD Contracts - 2022-2023

Select UAV Contracts - 2022-2023

Top AI Programs - 2022-2023

Recent Partnerships Among NATO and EU Members

Recent Defense Partnerships at NATO Business Environment

Funding and Strategic Alliances that Accelerate NATO Defense Industry

4 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: R&D and Procurement Programs: Land Domain

Growth Opportunity 2: R&D and Procurement Programs: Air Domain

Growth Opportunity 3: NATO and EU Defense Initiatives

Growth Opportunity 4: Diminishing Russian Arms Sales

Growth Opportunity 5: Advanced Weapons for Ukraine

5 Appendix

NATO Military UAV Classification



