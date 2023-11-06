NATO Members' Defense Report 2023: NATO and EU Defense Initiatives

News provided by

Research and Markets

06 Nov, 2023, 10:15 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "NATO Members' Defense Growth Opportunities 2023" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As heavy clashes between Russian armed forces and the Ukraine military are generating continued stagnation on the battlefield, the Russo-Ukrainian war has come to a crossroad: though Ukrainian offensive efforts are currently challenged and the Russian side suffers heavy losses and lack of progress on ground armored maneuvers, the NATO alliance is sharpening its geo-strategy and military build-up plans, following the 2023 Alliance Summit.


In the light of the lessons being learned by observing the battlefield carefully, the NATO members' defense markets are changing dramatically not only in terms of defense funding and budget allocations (with a mandatory expenditure of no less than 2% GDP for defense budget) but also in terms of creating a significant impact on end-user demands and requirements, heavy reliance on digitalization trends, software, and technology.

In addition, a military industrial base for mass production of arms, in Europe particularly, is about to emerge for the first time since the WW2; this will bring about a tremendous, historical shift in the European defense industry strategy and business models.

The repot overviews the evolving market business environment while discussing leading contracts, vendors, B2B, and G2G collaborations, and growth opportunities for the central pillars: main battle tank (MBT), missile defense (MD), unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and artificial intelligence (AI).

This analytics maps NATO members' focus on military trends, flagship build-up programs and covers new concepts of operations (ConOps) and shifting demands based on geographic scope. The study also analyzes Russian military effectiveness on the battlefield and the lessons learned from the war which point at emerging business opportunities. Finally, the study discusses growth opportunities in various defense-relevant verticals and adjusted business models.


Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the NATO Members Defense Market
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • What You Need To Know First
  • Trends
  • Challenges
  • Russo-Ukraine Recent Market Ramifications
  • Global Military Aid to Ukraine Overview - 2023
  • Foreign Military Support to Ukraine - 2022-2023
  • Main Platform Supplied to Ukraine by NATO Members - 2023
  • Russian Armed Forces Performance on the Battlefield: Russo-Ukrainian War - 2023
  • Russia's Weakening Position as an Arms Exporter - 2022-2023
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints

3 Market Overview

  • Segmentation
  • Select MBT Contracts - 2022-2023
  • Select MD Contracts - 2022-2023
  • Select UAV Contracts - 2022-2023
  • Top AI Programs - 2022-2023
  • Recent Partnerships Among NATO and EU Members
  • Recent Defense Partnerships at NATO Business Environment
  • Funding and Strategic Alliances that Accelerate NATO Defense Industry

4 Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: R&D and Procurement Programs: Land Domain
  • Growth Opportunity 2: R&D and Procurement Programs: Air Domain
  • Growth Opportunity 3: NATO and EU Defense Initiatives
  • Growth Opportunity 4: Diminishing Russian Arms Sales
  • Growth Opportunity 5: Advanced Weapons for Ukraine

5 Appendix

  • NATO Military UAV Classification


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/15emq4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]    

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716 

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg 

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Voice Assistants and Smart Appliances Propel the United States Smart Homes Market to New Heights

Voice Assistants and Smart Appliances Propel the United States Smart Homes Market to New Heights

The "United States Smart Home Market, Size, Forecast 2023-2030, Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Outlook, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company...
Global Service Robotics Market Expected to Reach $187.33 Billion by 2030, Driven by Increasing Adoption Across Industries

Global Service Robotics Market Expected to Reach $187.33 Billion by 2030, Driven by Increasing Adoption Across Industries

The "Service Robotics Market, Volume, Size, Global Forecast 2023-2030, Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Outlook, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.