NATO Parliamentary Assembly (NATO-PA) Visits Karman Space & Defense's Washington Site, Emphasizing the Importance of Global Defense and Security Collaboration

During the visit, the NATO-PA delegation, comprised of U.S. Representative Rick Larsen (WA-02), Committee Chairperson Alec Shelbrooke, and leaders from across the NATO Alliance, was provided an in-depth briefing of Karman's capabilities and how it supports NATO's commitment to Euro-Atlantic security. Karman showcased a set of key subsystems and deliverables supporting NATO missions abroad including missiles systems, counter unmanned aerial systems, and advanced missile launchers.

Stephanie Sawhill, Chief Growth Officer at Karman Space & Defense, said, "We're honored to welcome Representative Larsen and the NATO PA to our facility. This visit highlights our dedication to integrating top-tier technologies and delivering advanced defense systems and protecting our country and allies."

About Karman Space & Defense

Karman Space & Defense integrates industry-leading technologies with comprehensive in-house engineering, design, analysis, testing, qualification, and manufacturing processes. Karman is headquartered in Huntington Beach, CA, with multiple facilities across the United States. Karman's system offerings encompass, Payload & Protection Systems, Aerodynamic Interstage Systems, and Propulsion & Launch Systems. For more information, visit our website at www.Karman-SD.com.

SOURCE Karman Space & Defense

