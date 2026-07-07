NATO selects Saab's GlobalEye

STOCKHOLM, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the NATO summit in Ankara, Türkiye, Secretary General Mark Rutte announced that NATO will begin formal negotiations with Saab regarding the acquisition of up to ten GlobalEye Airborne Early Warning & Control (AEW&C) systems.

At this point, Saab has not signed a contract or received an order related to the announcement.

NATO has identified the need to replace its existing AEW&C capability as part of a broader effort to modernise and strengthen the Alliance's surveillance and situational awareness capabilities. The announcement by the NATO Secretary General confirms that Saab's GlobalEye is NATO's chosen solution for its future AEW&C capability.

"We are honoured and proud to support NATO in its next-generation AEW&C capability. We are confident that GlobalEye is the right choice for the Alliance, delivering proven capability, adaptability and long-term operational advantage. Today's announcement clearly positions GlobalEye as the world-leading solution for advanced airborne early warning and control. We look forward to the next steps in the negotiations," says Micael Johansson, President and CEO of Saab.

GlobalEye will enable the Alliance to monitor vast areas of land, sea and air, significantly enhancing NATO's ability to detect and respond to a wide range of threats. GlobalEye combines Saab's Erieye Extended Range radar with an advanced suite of sensors and a multi-domain Command and Control (C2) system, on a Bombardier Global 6500 aircraft. As an AEW&C system, GlobalEye provides long-range detection with high update rates, capable of identifying low-observable and stealthy threats, as well as drones, ballistic and hypersonic missiles, even in complex environments characterised by heavy clutter and electronic jamming.

Saab will now proceed to formal negotiations with the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) to secure a contract.

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Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring purpose, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 28,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world. Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations.

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https://mb.cision.com/Main/183/4371729/4183635.pdf NATO selects Saabs GlobalEye https://news.cision.com/saab/i/globaleye,c3551490 GlobalEye https://news.cision.com/saab/i/micael-johansson-globaleye,c3551491 Micael Johansson GlobalEye

SOURCE Saab