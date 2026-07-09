Natoe AI Expands AI-Native Teleradiology, Bringing Faster Remote Radiology Reads to U.S. Hospitals

HIPAA-compliant teleradiology platform drafts structured pre-read reports before a radiologist opens the case; every radiology read is signed by a board-certified radiologist.

CLEARWATER, Fla., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Natoe AI (natoe.ai), an AI-Native teleradiology company, is delivering remote radiology reads to hospitals, imaging centers, and radiology practices across the United States with a workflow built around AI-drafted pre-read reports — a direct response to a radiologist shortage projected to persist for decades.

Research from the Harvey L. Neiman Health Policy Institute, published in the Journal of the American College of Radiology, projects the radiologist shortfall will continue through 2055, with attrition roughly 50 percent above pre-2020 levels. Imaging volumes are climbing near 5 percent a year against 2 percent growth in residency programs, pushing more facilities toward teleradiology solutions .

Most teleradiology companies connect facilities to remote radiologists through manual case assignment and dictation. Natoe AI restructures the read itself. FDA-cleared AI flags findings on incoming studies, and the platform assembles a structured pre-read report that is waiting in the radiologist's worklist before the case opens. The pre-read is a draft, not a diagnosis: every study is routed to a board-certified radiologist matched by subspecialty and modality, and no radiology read reaches the ordering physician without a radiologist's signature.

"A blank report is the most expensive thing in radiology — it means an expert is spending their time on assembly instead of judgment," said Rakesh Deshmukh, Co-founder and CEO of Natoe AI. "Our radiologists open a case with the findings flagged and the draft structured, so their attention goes straight to the clinical call. That's how a smaller workforce keeps up with growing volumes without cutting corners on quality."

The HIPAA-compliant remote radiology platform connects directly to the PACS systems facilities already run, so referring sites send studies as they do today. Reads are performed by radiologists licensed in the states where studies originate, with rapid turnaround for stat and routine studies.

Natoe AI is expanding its U.S. radiologist network with full-time and part-time teleradiology jobs — remote positions for board-certified radiologists who want a teleradiology career built around an AI-assisted reading workflow.

About Natoe AI

Natoe AI is an AI-Native teleradiology company headquartered in Clearwater, Florida. It combines FDA-cleared AI with a network of board-certified, multi-state-licensed radiologists to deliver remote radiology reads nationwide over a HIPAA-compliant platform. A radiologist signs every report before it reaches the ordering physician. Learn more at natoe.ai.

Contact

Rakesh Deshmukh

Natoe AI

+1 656-241-6730

[email protected]

linkedin.com/company/natoeai

SOURCE Natoe AI