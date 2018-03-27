Natoli Engineering Enters Encapsulation Machine Replacement Parts Market with Carlisle Precision Machining Acquisition

As a subsidiary of Natoli Engineering Company, the organization has been renamed Carlisle Precision Encapsulation Parts. Manufactured from the highest quality materials, Carlisle products meet and often exceed the functionality and longevity of OEM encapsulation machine parts.

Encapsulation spare parts include:

Dosing disks

Segments

Alignment pins

Sorting blocks

Magazine assemblies

"We are very excited to have Carlisle as part of the Natoli family of companies," said Dale Natoli, President of Natoli Engineering Company. "We look forward to bringing the same industry leadership and high level of customer service to the encapsulation machine replacement parts market as we have supplied to the tablet tooling industry for many years."

In addition to an expanded refurbishment service for many brands of encapsulation machines, Carlisle makes custom encapsulation machine parts that can be engineered to a customer's exact specifications. Carlisle Precision Encapsulation Parts also offers training and consulting services.

About Natoli Engineering Company—The undisputed global leader in tablet compression tooling manufacturing, Natoli Engineering Company has served the pharmaceutical, nutritional, confectionery, and veterinary industries for more than 40 years. Natoli also offers tablet presses, tablet press replacement parts, tooling and press refurbishing services, analytical inspection equipment, technical training courses, and the most comprehensive tablet compression accessories catalog in the industry. Natoli also offers AIM™ Data Acquisition and Analytical Software, which facilitates and speeds tablet and capsule research and development and manufacturing. For more information visit our website at www.natoli.com.

