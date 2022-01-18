NATPE AND ANYCLIP PARTNER TO USE AI-BASED VIDEO MANAGEMENT FOR NEW INITIATIVE TO POWER ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION'S VIDEO ARCHIVE

LOS ANGELES, NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Television Program Executives (NATPE), the premier global business association for content producers, distributors, streamers and buyers across all platforms, today unveiled a new initiative to open its massive video library for content distribution, marketing and monetization opportunities. In a related move, NATPE announced it is partnering with AnyClip , The Visual Intelligence Company™, as its video management partner to facilitate this new endeavor.

According to NATPE President and CEO JP Bommel, the organization is sitting on some 40-plus years of valuable video content from its globally-recognized annual conferences ranging from keynote speeches and cutting-edge panels featuring industry experts to celebrity presentations and acceptance speeches, including those made during 17-years of NATPE's Annual Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Awards.

Overall the NATPE archive includes more than 1000 hours of original content highlighted by insights from industry luminaries including top studio, broadcast and streaming legends.

Remarked Bommel, "For documentary producers, news outlets or content creators focusing on Hollywood and the media industry at large, the NATPE video library offers unique video that would be impossible to replicate." He added, "With the advent of new AI technology - like that used by AnyClip - the prospect of digitizing, organizing and preparing four decades of material for market is no longer time consuming.In fact, we are now in a wonderful position to make some of the most captivating and historic insider moments accessible in seconds."

Said AnyClip CMO, Kirk Iwanowski, "Our objective for NATPE - and every client - is to activate and mobilize content so that it can be immediately searched, discovered and when desired, monetized. The issues that NATPE were grappling with - cumbersome file sizes, outdated formats, lack of visibility into their archive - create a barrier to entry for many companies. AnyClip's proprietary AI technology eliminates that barrier and opens the door for NATPE to tap into a new revenue stream. What's more, prospective distributors, producers, editors and creative agencies alike can stop scrolling and start mining the NATPE offering with surgical precision."

Concluded Bommel, "NATPE has always been here to serve the needs of the content 'community.' We are thrilled to now be able to expand the way in which we do that."

About NATPE

National Association of Television Program Executives (NATPE) is a global content association and professional membership organization dedicated to shaping the future of content through global marketplaces and conferences, screenings, awards, and networking events; all specially curated for the content industry. Representing every facet of the content business, NATPE's rich history, spanning over five decades, cements its roots as the largest U.S.-based global content association. NATPE is committed to representing the needs of our evolving members and constituents across all platforms and to bringing them together to shape the future of the business of content. It organizes three trade shows: NATPE Miami, the #1 global content show in the Americas; LA Screenings Independents, with focus in Latin America and US Hispanic; and NATPE Budapest, the ultimate destination for companies targeting CEE and CIS.

For more information, please visit www.natpe.com .

About AnyClip

AnyClip is The Visual Intelligence CompanyTM

AnyClip is ushering in a new era in video and AI with its proprietary Visual IntelligenceTM Technology. With its unique ability to extract and harness data from video, AnyClip mobilizes latent video libraries and immediately converts them into high performance assets that can be searched, measured and merchandised via a single, fully automated and centralized global SaaS platform. The AnyClip Platform for Business, Media and Publishing is the next evolution in video management, distribution, analytics, marketing and monetization. Intelligence Lockbox by AnyClip leverages this platform to unlock the value of video for internal communications and collaboration. AnyClip is located in New York, Tel Aviv, London, and Berlin and is backed by Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP), Roman Abramovich's Ervington Investments, former Sony America President & CEO Michael Schulhof, and Limelight Networks. In early 2021, the company announced a $47 million (US) investment . For more information, please visit www.AnyClip.com .

SOURCE AnyClip