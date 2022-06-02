Natracare, a Leading Women-Owned Period Product Company, Is the First Brand to Provide Moist Tissues That Have Received IWSFG Standard Flushable Product Certification

CHICAGO, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Natracare , a women-owned and environmentally conscious company, has announced that their Moist Tissues have been tested and certified to the new International Water Services Flushability Group (IWSFG) Standard1, endorsing its status as a Flushable Product. Natracare is the only brand available in the United States to hold both this and the Fine to Flush² Water UK certification.

According to a report published³ by the National Association of Clean Water Agencies (NACWA), the U.S. spends an estimated $441 million a year collecting wipes that are not safe to flush from the water systems.

"As a campaigning brand, we look to where the environmental problems are with products. Through our design-for-change-attitude, we wanted to work with the water companies to produce a product that is functional, but doesn't cause damage to municipal wastewater treatment plants, pump stations, or home plumbing," said Susie Hewson, Founder of Natracare. "Consumers find it all very confusing, and this is where there is a need to have clear, defined, and stringent standards."

Many wipes contain viscose and secret plastics, and are falsely marketed as flushable. Made of 100% paper and an organic, natural formula, Natracare's flushable Moist Tissues cleanse and refresh delicate skin. Each tissue contains soothing aloe vera and anti-bacterial witch hazel – perfect for those times when you are menstruating, after sex, or just want to feel properly clean.

"Since the founding of Natracare, the health of people and the planet have always been priority number one. They've never lost sight of the importance of producing products that do no harm; that's why we are proud partners with a company that truly leads the feminine hygiene industry in sustainability," said Heidi Sanborn, Executive Director of National Stewardship Action Council (NSAC). Environmental Services Manager with West County Wastewater, Joe Neugebauer, echoed NSAC's praise of Natracare for passing the IWSFG flushability standard.

Natracare offers an extensive range of products including different styles and absorbances of tampons, pads, liners, wipes, and moist tissues.

The products are:

Made with organic and natural materials

Totally Chlorine-free

Biodegradable

Certified Commercially Compostable

Vegan

NO plastic applicators

Plastic-Free

For more information, visit natracare.com or follow @natracare on Instagram. Interviews with Susan Hewson can be provided.

ABOUT NATRACARE:

Susie Hewson a pioneer of the World's first brand of sustainably designed, organic and natural period products back in 1989. Their extensive product line is made using only organic and natural materials that are certified plastic free and Totally Chlorine-Free (TCF), from sustainable, biodegradable and compostable materials that are both kinder to nature and women's health. Three decades later, Susie is still steering the ship of her global brand, continuing to campaign for menstrual equity and a cleaner planet. Natracare products are available at retailers nationwide, including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts Farmers Market, NCG Co-ops; Kroger, Fred Meyer, Thrive Market, Amazon, iHerb.com, Grove Collaborative, independent supermarkets and natural food stores across the country.

Natracare founder and CEO Susan Hewson is available for press interviews. High-res images are available upon request.

