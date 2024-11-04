Natracare Launches E-Commerce Site

Global Leading Brand of Sustainable Period Products Now Just a Click Away

CHICAGO, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Natracare , the world's leading brand of sustainable period and personal care products , announces the launch of its new e-commerce site, shop.natracare.com . This user-friendly platform is designed to offer seamless shopping experiences and unique subscription options.

Shoppers on https://shop.natracare.com/ will receive an exclusive 10% discount on their first order when they sign up for the newsletter, marking the perfect opportunity to try out Natracare's high-quality, eco-friendly period products, from GOTS certified organic cotton tampons, plant-based, plastic-free and compostable pads and liners, to flushable moist tissues and organic cotton baby wipes. Additionally, the site offers a convenient subscription option that ensures customers will never run out of essentials. Shoppers will also receive free shipping on orders within the US over $20.

Health and environmental activist, Susie Hewson, who's been worried about the safety of period products, as well as their environmental impact, for decades, founded Natracare as a direct response to those concerns. Unlike many of the companies popping up on shelf and online, Natracare lives by its principles of transparency and consistently takes a deep dive into raw material sourcing and processing to deliver non-toxic and conscious designed options to help out mother nature—a message they cemented by being the first period care company to release their third-party testing results to consumers.

In addition, Natracare has earned critical global certifications for exceptional environmental and ethical quality. Natracare chooses GOTS certified organic cotton for purity and softness as well as ensuring products are kinder to body and nature.

"Our new online shopping platform not only makes our products even more accessible, but also continues our mission of providing safe, sustainable options and information all in one place," said Hewson. "After 35 years, we continue to deepen both the commitment to and the conversation around products made sustainably and safely while innovating to meet consumer needs and shopping preferences. Our e-commerce site is one more step in that journey."

To explore the new e-commerce site, visit https://shop.natracare.com/ .

Susie Hewson, through Natracare and its #BeKind mission, encourages consumers to look past the endless greenwashing out there, and to make informed, conscious and positive choices. The brand remains committed to continuous improvement and transparency. Project #BeKind is Natracare's foundational company mission to do their part to help the environment.

Take the #BeKind pledge and join the movement at www.natracare.com/be-kind . Green Your Life. PERIOD.

ABOUT NATRACARE

Natracare has been championing certified organic, plastic-free and toxin-free period products since 1989. Natracare's mission is to drive change to ensure access to organic, natural and sustainable period & personal care products by putting people & planet first. Natracare is not just a brand; it's a movement.

