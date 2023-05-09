Natracare Launches "Project #BeKind" with a Mission to Drive Change

A campaign to educate and inspire consumers to adopt a greener, organic and more sustainable lifestyle for the good of their bodies and the planet

BRISTOL, England, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Natracare , creator of the only globally available compostable disposable period products, is proud to announce Project #BeKind. With a mission to drive change for the good of our bodies and the planet, this habit-improving pledge campaign focuses on educating and inspiring consumers to choose 100% organic, chemical-free, plastic-free and biodegradable products. A broad commitment to composting, recycling and reducing our overall carbon footprint will not only benefit consumers' bodies, but will also protect the planet.

Project #BeKind Logo

Natracare was born of an activist campaign aimed at shaking up the menstrual products industry, and for more than 30 years, the company has been campaigning for eco-friendly period alternatives. Natracare's mission is to be a champion for the future of our planet—working with and in nature by using biobased materials to reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

"I believe that actions speak louder than words," said Natracare Founder Susie Hewson. "In the 1980s, I learned about the dangers of dioxin pollution and the damaging impact of plastics. I was appalled to find out that my period products contained all these ingredients—and that no natural disposable option existed. My immediate response was to research and develop an alternative that actually respected our bodies and our planet. Since that time, Natracare's work has not stopped."

Natracare offers certified organic and biobased products that fit every kind of body—and the company continues to strive toward building a better world, which is why, in 2019, Natracare became the first period care product brand to join 1% for the Planet . Now, Project #BeKind is a way to pull consumers in on this important mission of consciously and effectively addressing the world's environmental problems—an effort that requires a completely integrated approach.

According to the Environmental Working Group, the average woman uses 12 products and puts 168 chemicals on her body daily. Additionally, in the United States alone, approximately 12 billion pads and 7 billion tampons are discarded each year. While many of these products end up in a landfill producing climate damaging methane, others clog sewers and contribute to the staggering amount of plastics in our oceans.

"If we want our habitats to be able to sustain nature's diversity, it's time to do something about this," said Hewson. "Our goal with Project #BeKind is to encourage consumers to take action now. We all must make it a priority to choose wisely. What we consume and what we use on our bodies matters and can make a significant difference for our wellbeing and our planet."

With the goal of involving consumers in improving their daily habits and personal care choices, Project #BeKind will unfold in three phases over the course of 2023.

Phase One: Natracare will kick off the Project #BeKind campaign on May 9, coinciding with International Composting Week , with a focus on the Planet. Every individual who joins Project #BeKind will pledge to change their habits around recycling, composting and making plastic-free purchases for at least 30 days (using biobased materials to reduce their dependence on fossil fuels). Natracare is providing a composting guide , to help you get started.

U.S. Events & Partnerships:

Composting Hotbins: In partnership with a US based company focused on providing communities with access to waste equity, sustainable education and job training, Natracare is creating sustainable community compost sites that include hot bins for the composting garden and food waste as well as facilitating the composting of Natracare period products. Over time, the hot bins will be seen in other cities throughout the U.S. as well.





that include hot bins for the composting garden and food waste as well as facilitating the composting of Natracare period products. Over time, the hot bins will be seen in other cities throughout the U.S. as well. The #BeKind Event: On May 29—National Learn About Composting Day— A Compost Your Period" event is expected. The event will provide education about simple ways consumers can start their composting journey

U.K. Events & Partnerships:

Garden Donations: At their headquarters in Bristol , Natracare is rallying their own award-winning wildlife garden by adding a hotbin to quickly compost garden and kitchen waste as well as compostable period products. After 30 to 90 days, they will use the rich compost made from their recycled waste to grow a range of fruits and vegetables that will be donated to local food banks .





, Natracare is rallying their own award-winning wildlife garden by adding a hotbin to quickly compost garden and kitchen waste as well as compostable period products. After 30 to 90 days, they will use the rich compost made from their recycled waste to grow a range of . Composting Hotbins: Natracare will also be partnering with several U.K.-wide charities supporting communities to farm, garden and grow together, to have more hot bins placed at selected sites around the U.K. to expand their composting footprint.





Additional Influencers: Natracare will engage additional influencers across the U.K., U.S. and Canada to continue sharing and educating around the importance and benefits of composting.

Phase Two: Natracare's Project #BeKind will continue in conjunction with International Self-Care Day on July 24 with a focus on the Body. Every individual who joins Project #BeKind will pledge to become champions of self-care, with a focus on choosing 100% organic, chemical-free, plastic-free, and compostable period products.

A digital #BeKind Series will encourage consumer conversations around this topic led by social media influencers on their digital platforms and Natracare's channels.





will encourage consumer conversations around this topic led by social media influencers on their digital platforms and Natracare's channels. The #BeKind Starter Kit , showcasing Natracare's partner brands and their products—all of which are organic and sustainable—will be featured by various influencers.





, showcasing Natracare's partner brands and their products—all of which are organic and sustainable—will be featured by various influencers. Consumers can download a #BeKind 30-Day Self-Care Challenge, including different sustainable ideas and activities to check off each day.

Phase Three: As the year comes to a close, Natracare will champion World Kindness Day on November 13 to keep the momentum going around self-care and kindness for our bodies and the planet. The company will also prominently tie in their 1% for the Planet commitment in keeping with the overarching philanthropic mindset that individuals typically have during the traditional giving season. "To us, one percent doesn't seem like much of a price to pay to support the great causes helping to keep Mother Nature thriving," said Hewson.

As part of Project #BeKind , Natracare will select three organizations across the U.K. and U.S. as recipients of their 2023 and 2024 1% for the Planet commitments.





, Natracare will select three organizations across the U.K. and U.S. as recipients of their 2023 and 2024 1% for the Planet commitments. The company gives one percent of their total sales (not just profits) to environmental organizations around the world every year.





Since 2019, Natracare has donated more than £500,000 to organizations working toward a stable climate, better use of land, sustainable food production, reduced pollution, clean water and thriving wildlife.

Get involved: Individuals are invited to join Project #BeKind at Natracare.com/be-kind and take the pledge to commit a minimum of 30 days to being kind to their body and to the planet. Those who take the pledge will be automatically entered for a chance to win Natracare's exclusive #BeKind Starter Kit, featuring their line of products as well as organic, natural and sustainable products from other like-minded brand partners.

To learn more about Natracare's organic, plastic-free, sustainable products and environmental efforts, visit natracare.com or follow them on Instagram , Facebook and LinkedIn .

About Natracare:

As the first company in the world to provide plastic-free, certified organic cotton tampons and totally chlorine-free period pads and panty liners, Natracare has been campaigning for eco-friendly period alternatives for more than 30 years. They are the creator of the only compostable period products in the world and offer products that fit every kind of body. In addition, Natracare products can be composted where facilities are available.

Founder Susie Hewson created the brand in 1989 in response to the growing risk to human health and the environment from dioxin pollution in the pulping industries due to the chlorine bleaching of paper products. Natracare is all about building a better world, which is why, in 2019, they became the first period care product brand to join 1% for the Planet.

Natracare products are available at select retailers in more than 80 countries worldwide.

Contact: Dana Swinney

[email protected]

312-735-0196

SOURCE Natracare