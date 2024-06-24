Natracare® Partners with MADE SAFE® for Project #BeKind to Raise Awareness for a Healthier Life and Planet

Take Natracare's #BeKind Pledge to Enter the #BeKind Box Giveaway



CHICAGO, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Natracare , the creator of the only compostable period products in the world, is proud to partner with MADE SAFE , the world's first human health and ecosystem-focused product certification program, for this year's Project #BeKind . This summer, the habit-improving #BeKind initiative features #BeKind Boxes to connect consumers with MADE SAFE certified goods and other high-quality products to promote a healthier life and planet.

All Natracare products are MADE SAFE certified, meaning they are made without toxic chemicals known to harm our health. "Our products were the first period care products ever to be certified MADE SAFE," explained Natracare Senior Executive Officer, Theresa White. "MADE SAFE is an important standard helping consumers find natural and chemical-free brands they can trust."

To kick off International Self-Care Month, consumers are invited to take Natracare's #BeKind Pledge to become champions of self-care, with a focus on choosing certified organic, chemical-free, plastic-free, compostable period products. Between now and the close of the year, each person who takes the pledge will be automatically entered for a chance to win a #BeKind Box.

This year's #BeKind Boxes include products valued at approximately $150 from several MADE SAFE certified brands, including Natracare, Kosmatology , Branch Basics and True Botanicals , as well as other natural products from Earthley Wellness , to promote overall well-being and expand self-kindness. The boxes feature GOTS certified organic cotton tampons, period pads, a variety of wipes, deodorant, pain relief and healthy cleaning products for both body and home.

"We are proud to partner with Natracare to raise awareness about the importance of selecting products that are healthy for our bodies and the environment," said Amy Ziff, founder and executive director of MADE SAFE. "MADE SAFE is so much more than a certification program —it's a philosophy of change in practice."

Consumers will have a chance to win #BeKind Boxes during several random drawings through the end of the year. To enter, take the #BeKind Pledge and join the movement at www.natracare.com/be-kind .

About Natracare:

Natracare has been campaigning for certified organic and eco-friendly period choices for more than 30 years. They are the first company in the world to provide plastic-free certified organic cotton tampons and totally chlorine-free period pads and panty liners, and they are also the creator of the world's only compostable period products. Natracare's "Green your life. PERIOD." campaign builds on its already successful Project #BeKind pledge, calling for continued individual advocacy year-round. With products that fit every kind of body, Natracare is available at select retailers in more than 80 countries worldwide.

Founder Susie Hewson created the brand in 1989 in response to the growing risk to human health and the environment from dioxin pollution in the pulping industries due to the chlorine bleaching of paper products. Natracare is all about building a better world, which is why, in 2019, they became the first period care product brand to join 1% for the Planet.

About MADE SAFE:

MADE SAFE has been driving marketplace change since 2015. It is with tremendous pride that they point consumers toward safer products and showcase what's possible when companies combine ingenuity and innovation with dedication and careful crafting. They are helping build the bridge to a safer, more sustainable future for all.

