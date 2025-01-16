Natracare's Founding Company Is Now Officially B Corp Certified

Global leading brand of sustainable period products joins international community of businesses that meet high standards of social and environmental impact

CHICAGO, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Natracare , the first organic and natural brand of period products, is pleased to announce the official certification of its parent company, Bodywise (UK) Ltd, as a B Corporation (B Corp). This certification recognizes Natracare's commitment to social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability, principles the company has held since its inception in 1989.

To become a B Corp, companies must meet rigorous standards measured across five key areas: Governance, Workers, Community, Environment and Customers. Under the auspices of its parent company, Natracare's achievement in this comprehensive evaluation showcases its continuous dedication to making a positive impact.

"The very foundation of my company was laser-focused in designing for environmental and social change," said Susie Hewson, CEO of Bodywise (UK) Ltd, Natracare LLC and the founder of Natracare. "Achieving B Corp certification is an acknowledgement of how well we got our principles, practices and processes right these past 35 years. We are proud to have met the B Corp criteria by staying committed to the values the company was founded on."

B Corp's Impact Business Models (IBMs) are the measurement for the ways that a business is designed to create a specific positive benefit. According to B Corp, "a company with an Impact Business Model is intentionally designed to create a specific positive outcome for one of its stakeholders." Natracare is proud to have achieved four (4) Impact Business Models (IBMs):

3 for Environment:

Resource Conservation

Land/Wildlife Conservation

Toxin Reduction/Remediation

1 for Customers:

Health & Wellness Improvement

One of the key areas of impact for Natracare remains plastic education and reduction. According to the company's research: On average, there are 36 grams of plastic in every packet of traditional period pads that enter the market. That's 2.4 grams of plastic per pad, and 2.5 grams for the outer pack itself. This equates to the equivalent of five plastic carrier bags per pack of period care under the industry's traditional manufacturing practices.

Under Natracare's plastic-free manufacturing parameters, in the past year alone, the brand has sold 5,444,330 packs of plastic-free period pads, resulting in an estimated 195,995,880 grams of plastic saved, which equates to around 430,000 pounds of plastic. That's more than the weight of a blue whale, whose marine environment Natracare's campaigns seek to keep pristine. By producing certified industrially compostable products, the company is keeping crude oil out of its products and operations—and keeping crude oil plastics out of landfills or from being produced in the first place. Additionally, by using biodegradable cardboard applicators instead of plastic ones, Natracare has prevented 11 million plastic applicators from being flushed or entering landfills.

To learn more about Natracare, visit Natracare.com .

To see the brand's Overall B Impact Score and learn more, visit bcorporation.net.

Through Natracare and its #BeKind mission, Susie Hewson encourages consumers to look past the endless greenwashing in the marketplace and make informed, conscious and positive choices. Natracare remains committed to continuous improvement and transparency. Project #BeKind is the brand's foundational company mission to do their part to help the environment.

Take the #BeKind pledge and join the movement at www.natracare.com/be-kind . Green Your Life. PERIOD.

ABOUT NATRACARE

Natracare has been championing certified organic, plastic-free and toxin-free period products since 1989. Natracare's mission is to drive change to ensure access to organic, natural and sustainable period and personal care products by putting people and planet first. Natracare is not just a brand; it's a movement.

