Natralus Australia Brings Strict Skincare Standards to the U.S. From the Land Down Under

The Aussie Indie Beauty Brand Scrupulously Follows Rigorous Production Standards — Many of Which Are Non-Existent in the U.S.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Natralus Australia has spent more than a decade developing an extensive line of high-quality organic and natural skincare products. The company's primary focus is on finding Mother Nature's best ingredients and formulating them into products that can maintain healthy, glowing skin. However, there's another aspect to its business process that puts Natralus' products a step above the rest: its manufacturing and production methods.

It isn't a secret that many skincare products are loaded with chemicals. Parabens, phthalates, triclosan, SLS (sodium lauryl sulfate), synthetic fragrances, petroleum, mineral oils, PG (propylene glycol) …the list goes on. The Environmental Working Group identifies a dozen chemicals and contaminants (which it calls the Toxic Twelve ) that are particularly common in cosmetics.

The solution in recent years has been a shift away from these chemicals toward more natural, organic solutions. This is good on the surface, but it's worth pointing out that terms like "organic" and "natural" are unregulated by the FDA — at least, they're unregulated in the U.S. — and can be used very loosely. However, other areas of the world operate with much stricter regulations. Europe, for instance, is known for its meticulous manufacturing standards. So is Australia — the homeland of Natralus Australia.

The indie beauty brand has to follow a plethora of rigid manufacturing guidelines throughout the production of its products. This starts with a cosmetic Goods Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certification, but it goes much further. Natralus also follows the latest international ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management Systems requirements and is certified under the HACCP certification program . Its products are also manufactured in a certified organic facility by ACO (Australian Certified Organic.)

All of this structure and oversight means Natralus' products naturally adhere to a higher overall standard. For instance, they use organically farmed ingredients in their formulas and can stand behind the high quality of their products.

Along with following Australian industry standards, the company focuses on its own internal desire for industry-leading cosmetic quality. Company owner and CEO John Rowe speaks to this effort, saying, "Along with following GMP and HACCP standards, all our ingredients are carefully researched and selected for their individual benefits to positively contribute to the whole purpose and desired action and outcome of each product."

From quality manufacturing to elite formulations to genuinely natural and organic ingredients, Natralus products are always a cut above the rest. This doesn't just ensure a good outcome when using the brand's skincare solutions. It also allows consumers to rest at ease knowing that they're getting safe, effective skincare formulas every time they go to purchase their cosmetics.

About Natralus Australia: Indie natural beauty brand Natralus Australia was established in 2010 and operates out of Adelaide, Australia. The company focuses on empowering women and parents to use a more natural approach throughout their skincare and wellness activities for both themselves and their families. Learn more about Natralus at natralus.com .

