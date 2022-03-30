Natralus Australia Creates Safe Skincare Products for Infants and Children

The Australian Indie Beauty Brand Uses Organic, Natural Ingredients to Create Safe and Effective Skincare Products, Many of Which Are Ideal When Caring for Sensitive Younger Skin

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Natralus Australia has a well-earned reputation as an elite skincare brand. The company utilizes carefully researched natural and organic ingredients, such as Paw Paw and Calendula, to create safe and effective skincare formulas for all ages — including children and even infants. In fact, the company has even created a range of skincare products specifically devoted to caring for those with young, sensitive skin.

Natralus Australia's Natralus My Little One (0-5yrs) Australian Natural Skincare range includes four formulas:

Natralus My Little One Gentle Cleanse Shampoo & Body Wash

Natralus My Little One Happy Bottom Nappy Barrier Cream (in both 1.06 oz and 3.53 oz sizes)

Natralus My Little One Loving Care Nourishing Lotion (in both 6.76 oz and 2.65 oz sizes)

Natralus My Little One Make It Better Soothing Repair Balm

Each of these products is offered separately as well as in a bundle. Natralus Australia's My Little One range delivers an impressive selection of gentle yet effective skincare products that parents and caregivers can feel comfortable using on children's skin and hair.

"At Natralus Australia we are passionate about providing the best possible products," says company owner and CEO John Rowe. "We accomplish this by using carefully selected natural and organic ingredients that are blended with care and feel wonderful. Each formula is specifically developed to be beneficial in caring for and solving skin concerns and in maintaining healthy skin for all of the family — including any little ones and their sensitive skin."

Natralus Australia is a family-focused skincare and beauty brand. The team behind the label has made it their mission to empower people to opt for a more natural approach to skincare and wellness. They're doing precisely that through their My Little One line of family-friendly skincare products.

About Natralus Australia: Indie natural beauty brand Natralus Australia was established in 2010 and operates out of Adelaide, Australia. The company focuses on empowering women and parents to use a more natural approach throughout their skincare and wellness activities for both themselves and their families. Learn more about Natralus at natralus.com .

Please direct inquiries to:

Warner Procter

(954) 714-4663

[email protected]

SOURCE Natralus