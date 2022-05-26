Natralus Australia Equips Parents with Healthy, Effective Skincare Products

Parents Care About What They Put on Their Children's Skin. Natralus Helps Them Safely Tap into Mother Nature's Inherent Skincare Abilities.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The team at Natralus Australia can empathize with the challenges that modern parents face when it comes to family hygiene and skincare. There is anything but certainty as mainstream brands utilize "organic" labels and "natural" marketing messages — even as many continue to use dangerous ingredients. The struggle is nothing new, too.

Over a decade ago, the Environmental Working Group released a study claiming that, per a sizeable online survey of 3,300 parents, it had discovered that the average child is exposed to 27 chemicals each day that have not been found to be safe for children. Even more sobering was the fact that the study was only in regards to body care products — i.e., things like skincare and hygiene products.

Since that time, awareness has risen dramatically, and many parents have become more thoughtful when it comes to sourcing their childcare products. Even so, the number of chemicals present in many mainstream brands remains mysteriously difficult to gauge. This has even spurred the Environmental Protection Agency to state that "Young children face special risks related to chemical exposures because of their unique biological makeup and child-specific behaviors; however little is known about young children's exposures and the factors that impact exposure." (Emphasis added.)

This is why brands like Natralus Australia have been able to attract a key market demographic in the form of parents looking for quality skincare products for their children. Natralus has spent years developing a line of skincare products that tap into the power of Mother Nature. Each Natralus formula focuses on selecting high-quality natural and organic ingredients — like Paw Paw (Carica Papaya), Styrax Benzoin , and Aloe Vera — and combining them in purposeful ways to create functional products that serve specific purposes.

Along with a range of adult products, the company has also created its My Little One line, which empowers parents to opt for a more natural approach to skincare and wellness.

"We are a family-owned brand that understands the challenges modern parents face," says Natralus owner and CEO John Rowe, "Our roots go back to my grandfather, who was recognized for his ability to craft selected natural ingredients into incredibly effective medicines. Even doctors would send him their patients because they knew they could trust him to find an effective solution to their problems. We've brought that same philosophy to the 21st century with Natralus. We're helping families effectively and safely solve their skincare and hygiene concerns one issue at a time."

Along with using natural, organic ingredients, Natralus products are also free from mineral oils, artificial fragrances, parabens, and sulfates. They are also certified toxic free. From shampoo and body wash to diaper cream and lotions, Natralus helps parents tend to their children's skin without tapping into unhealthy chemical alternatives. They offer a welcome solution that allows caregivers to effectively care for their little ones without sacrificing safety in the process.

About Natralus Australia: Indie natural beauty brand Natralus Australia was established in 2010 and operates out of Adelaide, Australia. The company focuses on empowering women and parents to use a more natural approach for both themselves and their families throughout their skincare and wellness activities. Learn more about Natralus at natralus.com .

