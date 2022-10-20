Natralus Australia Hydrates and Moisturizes Skin in the Cold Weather

The Winter Is Infamous for Drying Out the Skin. Natralus Offers Safe, Effective Products for Cold Weather-Related Dry Skin Concerns.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The winter can create a perfect storm of environmental conditions — or so says Alejandra Estemalik, MD (via Cleveland Clinic). The dermatologist points out that winter weather reduces humidity due to a variety of factors, including the outside environment as well as forced air and other heating solutions. A lack of sunlight exposure can also exacerbate skin concerns. All of these elements reduce the amount of moisture the skin can trap with its natural oil skin barriers. This leads to dry, cracked, and at times even bleeding skin.

Harvard Health provides several solutions that can help manage dry skin in the winter — including the recommendation to "Apply moisturizer immediately after bathing or after washing your hands." The health site explains that "This helps plug the spaces between your skin cells and seal in moisture while your skin is still damp." The consistent application of moisturizers is a necessity in harsh winter conditions, which is where Natralus Australia comes into the picture.

The natural skin health brand provides a perfect blend of natural and effective skincare solutions. "Our products are made with nature-derived ingredients," says the company's Managing Director John Rowe, "Every Natralus product utilizes specific formulations that blend unique combinations of pure natural ingredients — always to achieve a defined and intended purpose."

This comprehensive goal can be seen in the brand's wide range of available products. These address lip, hand, and general skin health concerns — all with a focus on using natural ingredients to achieve specific results. If an individual wants to proactively protect their skin heading into winter, they can use the brand's lip butters and hand creams to maintain the epidermis' natural oil barrier and avoid any hydration concerns. If the skin is already dry, the company also has natural gels and sprays that use superfoods like Aloe Vera and Paw Paw (the Australian name for Carica Papaya) to soothe and help restore damaged skin. Its Superfood Body Lotion is an excellent example of this. Its whisper-light formula is created with 99% active ingredients, including berries, Aloe Vera, and Paw Paw.

While there are plenty of hydrating products on the market, none of these boast the same track record of results as Natralus. The brand's ability to combine natural ingredients to create targeted formulas that safely and effectively preserve soft and glowing skin is unmatched, making the company's skincare products a necessity for anyone looking to maintain healthy skin this winter.

About Natralus Australia: Natural skin health brand Natralus Australia was established in 2010 and operates out of Adelaide, Australia. The company focuses on empowering women and parents to use a more natural approach for both themselves and their families throughout their skincare and wellness activities. Learn more about Natralus at natralus.com.

