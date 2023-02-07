Natralus Australia Naturally Keeps Children's Skin Hydrated and Healthy in the Winter

Everyone Struggles With Dry Skin in the Cold Winter Weather. Parents Must Find Safe, Effective Skincare Products to Counteract the Negative Effects of Their Children's Dry Winter Skin.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Winter is known for harsh weather, cold wind, and dry interior air caused by furnaces and forced air heating. Together, these factors often lead to dry, itchy skin, cracked and bleeding hands, split lips, and other skin care concerns caused by a lack of moisture.

Adults have an endless number of skincare products to choose from as they manage the months of ongoing dryness, but parents are often more cautious when applying these solutions to their children. "There are many different ingredients that go into skincare products," says John Rowe, Managing Director of the skin health brand Natralus Australia, "While some of these are harmless, others can be strong and even dangerous to apply to a person's skin. It's the kind of thing that makes you think twice when you're applying a cream or lotion to a child's tender, growing skin."

Rowe's company has spent over a decade developing a line of skincare products that lean on the healing and restorative power of natural ingredients like Paw Paw (Carica papaya), Shea Butter, and Calendula. In that time, the Natralus team has also crafted an entire line of products called " My Little One " that is specifically for use on children.

"Our My Little One range of products goes above and beyond to ensure that every formula is safe and effective," says Rowe, "Each formula is natural, dermatologically tested, and free of parabens, lanolin, petroleum, toxins, and artificial fragrances. They're made in Australia following our country's stringent manufacturing methods and are the safest, naturally effective skin health care designed for parents to use confidently with their children."

The My Little One range includes:

A shampoo and body wash

A diaper barrier cream

A repair balm

A nourishing lotion

Together, this quartet of gentle-yet-effective products offers the perfect protection for cold-weather skincare. They enable parents and caregivers to help children manage cracked lips, dry, itchy skin, and any other skincare concerns that can arise during the months of cold weather that come with each winter season.

About Natralus Australia: Natural skin health brand Natralus Australia was established in 2010 and operates out of Adelaide, Australia. The company focuses on empowering women and families to use a more natural approach for both themselves and loved ones throughout their skincare and wellness activities. Learn more about Natralus at natralus.com .

