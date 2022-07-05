Natralus Australia Uses Superfoods to Keep the Skin Healthy

From Papaya to Styrax Benzoin, Every Natralus Ingredient Is Chosen for Its Safe, Efficacious Effect on the Skin

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's one thing to create natural products. It's another to use the correct natural ingredients to create potent, effective natural tools. Nowhere is this struggle between natural ingredients and efficacy more apparent than in the skincare, hygiene, and cosmetics industries.

The struggle to maintain healthy, beautiful skin without harmful chemical additives is what led the founder of Natralus Australia to launch his company in the first place. The indie beauty brand is already popular in the Land Down Under and has recently begun the process of entering the U.S. market. The hope is to deliver the company's natural, high-quality natural skin health products to increasingly informed American consumers who are looking for healthy-yet-effective options for their daily skincare routines.

"The motto of our company is to facilitate natural skin health," explains Natralus founder and current CEO and Managing Director John Rowe, "That's why each and every formula Natralus creates is crafted with a purpose, with an end goal in mind. We don't just throw stereotypical ingredients into a blender and then put them in a bottle. We do our research and find the best superfoods Mother Nature has to offer. Then we blend them to perfection to create each of our products."

The most common superfood ingredient that the Natralus team utilizes is Carica papaya or "Paw Paw" as it's known in Australia. "We've been Australia's leading Natural Paw Paw brand since 2010," says Rowe, adding that, as a skincare ingredient, Paw Paw has the power to function as an antioxidant and can help by its anti-aging, healing, and restorative qualities.

Rowe also highlights several other superfoods that his brand consistently utilizes, such as Shea Butter, Calendula, and Styrax Benzoin . With each item, the founder reflected the deep wisdom that lies at the heart of his company's operations. He highlights the Southeast Asian Styrax Benzoin tree as a particular example, "What are the benefits of benzoin?" Rowe muses, "You can attribute the skincare benefits of the essential oil to its potential properties as, among other things, a moisturizer, deodorant, disinfectant , astringent, and antiseptic."

To drive home the depth that Natralus Australia pours into its research and development, Rowe emphasizes that throughout his company's existence, his team has always strived to create a range of natural hygiene and cosmetic products that customers can consistently return to for their needs. "Forget all of the other options," Rowe declares with a smile, "All you need is Natralus." It's already a true statement for many happy Australian customers — and likely many new American ones in the not-too-distant future, as well.

About Natralus Australia: Indie natural skin health brand Natralus Australia was established in 2010 and operates out of Adelaide, Australia. The company focuses on empowering women and parents to use a more natural approach for both themselves and their families throughout their skincare and wellness activities. Learn more about Natralus at natralus.com .

Media Contact

Brittany Rowe

T: +61 8 8382 3000

F: 1300 838 293

E: [email protected]

A: PO Box 156 Lonsdale SA 5160

W: www.natralus.com.au

SOURCE Natralus