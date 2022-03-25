Natralus Australia Uses the Power of Paw Paw

Australia's Leading Natural Paw Paw Brand Taps into the Restorative Powers of Paw Paw for Many of Its Most Popular Products

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Natralus Australia is proud of its reputation as its home nation's leading Natural Paw Paw label. The indie natural beauty brand has held that position for over a decade, thanks to its focus on using nature's finest ingredients, all blended to perfection. While Natralus incorporates many different natural elements into its formulas, there's one ingredient, in particular, that never fails to make the cut: Paw Paw.

Paw Paw is a common nickname for Carica Papaya. It has many uses, including skincare, making it a popular cosmetic choice across all demographics, as well as both in the home and in skin clinics.

The popularity of Paw Paw comes from its many benefits. For example, it functions as an antioxidant that can help manage common skin concerns, such as skin aging, inflammation, and faster healing. Paw Paw also delivers significant concentrations of vitamins A, B, and C, all three of which can have a big impact on the health of the epidermis. The natural substance also has the enzymes chymopapain and papain, both of which are helpful with managing acne and inflammation of the skin.

Paw Paw is a key ingredient in many of Natralus' formulas, starting with its flagship item, its Natralus Natural Paw Paw Balm . But this extremely popular item is just the tip of the iceberg. The company's catalog also includes lip balms, butters, body lotions, ointments, body washes, diaper creams, and more — all of which incorporate Carica Papaya into their formulas in one way or another.

"At Natralus Australia we are passionate about providing the best possible products using carefully selected natural and organic ingredients," says Natralus CEO and Managing Director John Rowe. When asked about Natralus' emphasis on Paw Paw, Rowe explains that "We use many excellent natural skincare and beauty ingredients in our products, including things like Shea Butter, Calendula, and Styrax Benzoin. But if you have to pick one item that stands out as our absolute favorite go-to skincare ingredient, it's Paw Paw. Its natural powers as a skincare agent are unrivaled in the cosmetics world. This makes it a key ingredient that we incorporate into our holistic Natralus view. With Paw Paw and everything else, we choose each natural and organic ingredient carefully and analyze its features and benefits so that each one can add to the unique form and function of a product, making it naturally more effective."

Rowe goes on to explain that his brand is so committed to its nature-based, Paw Paw-focused mission that he regularly has to help customers explain how this will impact the products themselves. "I regularly get feedback that, while they love the products, customers have a hard time squeezing out the contents from a tube when it's cold out. Each time, I have to help them understand that this is simply because the Paw Paw Balm is a naturally based formula with no petroleum or other nasties and the natural ingredients have just thickened a bit. It's made with natural oils and waxes that can go hard when left in cold temperatures." Rowe recommends simply warming the tube in the hands before application.

Paw Paw is a powerful natural skincare option, and Natralus has found an endless number of ways to combine it with other natural ingredients. Its growing catalog offers solutions for all sorts of skincare concerns, making it a one-stop-shop for all things natural skincare. In the words of Rowe, if you're looking for a variety of natural skincare solutions, "Forget all of the other options. All you need is Natralus."

About Natralus Australia: Indie natural beauty brand Natralus Australia was established in 2010 and operates out of Adelaide, Australia. The company focuses on empowering women and parents to use a more natural approach throughout their skincare and wellness activities for both themselves and their families. Learn more about Natralus at natralus.com .

Please direct inquiries to:

Warner Procter

(954) 714-4663

[email protected]

SOURCE Natralus