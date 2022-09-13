Natralus Empowers a More Natural Approach to Skin Health

Harsh Chemicals and Synthetics Are Hard on the Epidermis. Natralus Uses Natural Ingredients and Innovative Formulas for Better Results and Healthier Skin.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skincare is often seen as a superficial, cosmetic activity. However, it's important for individuals to consider the health of their skin just as much (if not more) than its appearance. Mayo Clinic points out that there are many ways to preserve healthy skin through adjusting everyday habits and activities. Less bathing or showering, shaving carefully, lubricating a razor well, and patting dry with a towel are all recommended — and with good reason, too. Hot water, harsh razors, and abrasive drying can strip oil from the skin. When this happens too often or too aggressively, it can leave the epidermis struggling to stay hydrated and produce enough oil.

Of course, along with these hygiene tips, Mayo Clinic (and most other skin health resources) also recommend using a good moisturizer and avoiding stronger soaps. That's where Natralus Australia comes into the picture. The Australian natural skin health brand was created with a focus on empowering people to opt for a more natural approach to skincare and wellness.

"Our philosophy has been the same from day one," explains Natralus's founder and CEO John Rowe, "At the core of our business, we want to create natural, effective skincare solutions that enable our customers to preserve their skin's health. We carefully select nature's finest ingredients and create unique blends based on efficacy and health. That's why our products have a reputation for delivering effective results for adults and little ones, alike."

In pursuit of this goal, Natralus has developed a wide range of products , from lip balms and hand creams to full body lotions and more. These utilize natural ingredients, like Paw Paw — the Aussie name for Papaya — which is known to possess a variety of skin health benefits , including helping to minimize wrinkle reduction and soothing skin. Other Natralus products use unique formulations that include pomegranate, goji berries, aloe vera, elderberry, and many other natural ingredients, each with its own potent effects on skin health.

For Natralus, the name of the game is results. "All our ingredients are carefully researched and selected for their individual benefits," says Rowe, "Everything in each product is included to positively contribute to the whole purpose and desired action and outcome of each product. If you want to keep your hands moisturized in the winter, we include important elements in our hand creams, like acai berries, which can relieve irritation and redness as well as moisturize. Whatever your skin health needs, we have a product that we've created from natural ingredients to specifically target that trouble spot. That way, you can keep your skin moisturized, healthy, and glowing, no matter what your circumstances may be."

About Natralus Australia:

Natural skin health brand Natralus Australia was established in 2010 and operates out of Adelaide, Australia. The company focuses on empowering women and parents to use a more natural approach for both themselves and their families throughout their skincare and wellness activities. Learn more about Natralus at natralus.com .

SOURCE Natralus