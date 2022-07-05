Natralus Empowers Women to Care for Their Skin Naturally

The Indie Natural Skin Health Brand Gives Women the Option to Indulge in Skincare Without Any Unsavory Consequences

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Natralus Australia is a natural skin health brand founded on the principle of giving its customers a more natural approach to skincare and wellness. The company has created a large range of lip care, skin, and facial care products , all of which strictly adhere to Natralus' mantra to only use clean, natural ingredients.

This is a stark departure from many of the mainstream beauty brands on the market. The consumer site Environmental Working Group or "EWG" has specifically marked the cosmetics industry as a hefty contributor to chemical exposure for everyone — especially women.

EWG states that "Few consumer products contribute as many chemical exposures as cosmetics and other personal care products." The organization also highlights a group of twelve harmful chemicals, dubbed the "Toxic Twelve" that include well-known offenders like formaldehyde, mercury, dibutyl and diethylhexyl phthalates, isobutyl and isopropyl parabens, and many others.

The EWG adds that "Each day, American women use an average of 12 personal care products that contain 168 different chemicals." That's nearly double the amount used by men.

The reckless inclusion of harsh chemicals in cosmetic products is something that Natralus refuses to endorse. "The goal of the company is and always has been to create a brand that doesn't require women to compromise on health in the name of beauty," exclaims Natralus's Managing Director and CEO John Rowe, "As a leading Australian natural skin health brand, our focus is on empowering women to opt for a more natural approach to skincare and wellness."

Rowe goes on to explain that each of Natralus' skincare formulas taps into the power of superfoods like Carica papaya, Calendula, and Styrax Benzoin . These are potent naturally-occurring substances that can effectively care for skin without endangering it. Each combination of superfoods and other natural ingredients is carefully combined with a specific end goal in mind, whether that be hydrating the hands, softening the lips, encouraging a healthy glow, or caring for an infant's tender skin.

No matter what its use, every one of Natralus's products sticks to the strict standard of providing natural, safe, and highly effective results for women across the globe trying to care for their skin.

About Natralus Australia: Natural skin health brand Natralus Australia was established in 2010 and operates out of Adelaide, Australia. The company focuses on empowering women and parents to use a more natural approach for both themselves and their families throughout their skincare and wellness activities. Learn more about Natralus at natralus.com .

