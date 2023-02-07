Natralus Leans on the Power of Paw Paw for High-Quality Skin Care

The Australian Skin Health Brand Has Created a Range of Popular Products — a Process That Has Revolved Around Its Innovative Use of Carica Papaya

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skin care is a concern for everyone. There is also no lack of options in the $21 billion segment of the U.S. market, either. The sheer number of options can be overwhelming for many consumers, especially if they consider things like ingredients, skin type, and the wide variety of skincare concerns and applications.

Natralus Australia is a natural skin health brand from the Land Down Under that has created a solution with everyone in mind: its Natural Paw Paw Balm . The multi-purpose product can be used on both the lips and skin as a single, organic, natural skincare solution. It avoids troublesome ingredients like petroleum and leans on proven natural skincare ingredients like Shea Butter, Coconut Oil, and Calendula.

Above all, the product includes a significant amount of organic Carica papaya — or Paw Paw as it's known in Australia. "Our motto is 'natural skin health — crafted with purpose,'" explains Natralus's managing director John Rowe. "If there's one ingredient that backs up this mindset of purposeful, natural skincare, it's Paw Paw. Its many uses make it popular across all demographics and countless skin care scenarios. It's even used in skin clinics down here in Australia."

While it may be a multi-purpose product, that hardly means Natralus's R&D team has created its Paw Paw balm in a general or nonspecific manner. On the contrary, Rowe emphasizes that every step in the development of the product revolved around a key part of the brand's mission: understanding customer need and then providing highly applicable real-world solutions. "When we first designed the Paw Paw ointment, we asked, well, 'how does it work?' We broke down the details, like the fact that you don't need petroleum for the base of the product anymore. You can get better results with healthier options now."

Rowe adds that the current formula, while highly effective, uses oils and waxes and may thicken in colder temperatures. "This is a necessary side effect of using natural ingredients," the owner clarifies, "but all you need to do is warm the tube or product in your hands for a minute, and it should soften and go on without a problem."

Natralus has been Australia's leading Natural Paw Paw brand since 2010. In the years since it has built an entire range of natural skin care products. And yet, through it all, its Paw Paw ointment remains one of its top sellers.

The brand recently arrived in the United States, as well, and is quickly becoming a top skin care option for many, thanks to its natural focus, effective formulas, and its continued use of Paw Paw as a core ingredient in many of its best-selling formulas. "We use many ingredients these days," Rowe concludes, "But Paw Paw remains at the heart of all that we do. It's the hero ingredient that makes Natralus skin care such an effective option for so many of our customers around the world."

About Natralus Australia: Natural skin health brand Natralus Australia was established in 2010 and operates out of Adelaide, Australia. The company focuses on empowering women and families to use a more natural approach for both themselves and loved ones throughout their skincare and wellness activities. Learn more about Natralus at natralus.com .

