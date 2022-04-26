Natreve Launches Line of Vegan Protein Powders & Wellness Products in Whole Foods Markets Nationwide

Award-Winning Products from the World's First Plastic and Carbon Neutral Wellness Company Are Now On-Shelf at the Natural Grocer

VANCOUVER, BC, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Natreve, the mission-driven and ocean-forward premium wellness company dedicated to providing the most innovative and highest-quality products, announced today that its vegan and wellness products will be available at Whole Foods Market stores nationwide on April 30.

Natreve Products at Whole Foods Market

With more people incorporating plant-based foods into their diet for ethical, environmental or health reasons, there has never been a greater need for high-quality vegan protein powders that deliver on the volume of protein and delicious taste. Whole Foods Market locations across the United States will carry Natreve's vegan protein powders in delicious flavors including French Vanilla Wafer Sundae, Fudge Brownie and Strawberry Shortcake. Natreve's vegan protein powder is made with a special and carefully blended multi-sourced plant-based protein complex from organic pea, organic pumpkin seed and organic brown rice for a formula that delivers a well-balanced protein source rich in vitamins, minerals and amino acids with the added benefits of probiotics and organic greens.

Natreve's science-backed wellness mixes will also be available in all Whole Foods Markets. High stress, lowered immunity and sleep deficiency are among the top health concerns for today's busy consumer. Natreve Stress Less helps to increase resistance to stress in individuals with a history of chronic stress, relieve symptoms of fibromyalgia and maintain normal electrolyte balance, Immune Strength helps maintain and support healthy immune function and Sleep Peaceful helps increase the total sleep time and improve the quality of sleep, reduce the time it takes to fall asleep, and reset the body's sleep-wake cycle.

"As an emerging brand, today is monumental for us at Natreve. What typically takes years in the industry has happened; today, we announce launching globally with Whole Foods Market," said Roland Radu, CEO of Natreve. "Partnering with such an iconic retailer that believes in our mission and understands the importance of our sustainability goals is an honor and a turning point in solidifying our goal of being the most sustainable wellness brand in the world. Whole Foods Market is a destination that offers consumers a chance to explore new brands, embrace their dietary needs and preferences, and vote with their dollars. We're excited to announce our partnership and can't wait to see Natreve in your Whole Foods Market shopping cart."

Whole Foods will carry Natreve's vegan Fudge Brownie, French Vanilla Wafer and Strawberry Shortcake protein powders in an exclusive 10-serving size for $29.99. Stress Less in Raspberry Lavender, Immune Strength in Blueberry Pomegranate and Sleep Peaceful in Honey Lemon Ginger will be offered in the 16 servings size for $29.99 exclusively at Whole Foods Market. To learn more, please visit www.natreve.com and www.wholefoodsmarket.com.

About Natreve

Launched in 2019, Natreve is a mission-driven and ocean-forward premium wellness company dedicated to providing the most innovative, highest quality products, to help you Eat Right and Do Good. Natreve is proud to be the world's first plastic and carbon neutral wellness company, with a vision to become the world's most sustainable wellness brand. Protein powders include Whey, Vegan, and Keto options available in unique and decadent flavors such as French Vanilla Wafer Sundae, Fudge Brownie, and more. The Wellness Series offers science-backed drink mixes including Stress Less, Immune Strength, and Sleep Peaceful. To learn more, visit www.natreve.com, or follow along on LinkedIn, Facebook, or Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACTS

