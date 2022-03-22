Natreve Wins 2022 VegNews Best New Vegan Product Award

VANCOUVER, BC, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's first plastic and carbon neutral premium wellness brand, Natreve, received top honors from VegNews in the form of its Best of Show Award for Natreve's MOOLESS animal-free whey protein at the nation's largest natural products trade show, Expo West. The editorial team from VegNews, the world's #1 plant-based media brand, tested thousands of plant-based and animal-free products and awarded just twelve brands top honors.

The VegNews Best of Show Awards is the only one of its kind at the event that attracted 2,700 exhibitors and more than 57,000 attendees from 136 countries.

"Natreve has developed an exceptional animal-free product, and we have no doubt it will be wildly successful when it hits store shelves. We are thrilled to honor your innovation with a VegNews Best of Show Award," says VegNews Publisher Colleen Holland.

MOOLESS is an animal-free whey protein powder that gives people a greener way to enjoy the taste, texture, functionality, and nutritional benefits of whey protein without any lactose, hormones, or antibiotics. More than that - there are no animals or animal inputs involved in the process whatsoever.

Made through precision fermentation that results in protein powder molecularly identical to conventional whey, the production of the animal-free whey protein in MOOLESS generates up to 97% fewer greenhouse gas emissions than traditional conventional whey.

This year marks the 13th annual VegNews Best of Show Awards, which has become a much-anticipated highlight of Expo West.

About Natreve

Launched in 2019, Natreve is a mission-driven and ocean-forward premium wellness company dedicated to providing the most innovative, highest quality products, to help people Eat Right and Do Good. Natreve is proud to be the world's first plastic and carbon neutral wellness company, with a vision to become the world's most sustainable wellness brand. Protein powders include Whey, Vegan, and Keto options available in unique and decadent flavors such as French Vanilla Wafer Sundae, Fudge Brownie, and more. The Wellness Series offers science-backed drink mixes including Stress Less, Immune Strength, and Sleep Peaceful. To learn more, visit www.natreve.com or follow along on LinkedIn, Facebook, or Instagram.

About VegNews

VegNews, the world's #1 plant-based media brand, reaches more than 5 million people every month through its flagship magazine, award-winning website, social media properties, books, and even international vacations. Since its inception in 2000, VegNews has won nearly every major media industry award.

