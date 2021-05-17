Natrion Announces a High-Performance, Scalable Solid Electrolyte for Solid-State Batteries

BINGHAMTON, N.Y., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Natrion, a leader in the research and development of next-generation battery technologies, announced today a new high-performance, flexible, and durable solid electrolyte thin film for the production of all-solid-state batteries (ASSBs). Called the Lithium Solid Ionic Composite (LISIC), this technology has been designed as a "plug and play" component that can be rapidly implemented by lithium-ion battery manufacturers to turn their existing product lines into ASSBs that mitigate fire risk, improve lifespan, and enable the construction of longer-range electric vehicles.

"This solution has great potential to make commercial solid state batteries a reality in the near term" said Russell Hoge, Ph.D., a former senior executive with Mobil Chemical Company (retired). "Enabling solid-state battery technologies like this will be critical in overcoming the safety and performance obstacles that are currently in the way of mass market grid energy storage and electric vehicles," added Hoge.

Efforts to commercialize ASSBs have been impeded by the modifications that must be made to well-established battery cell architectures, assembly machinery, and component chemistry. Typical battery production processes involve the sandwiching of porous plastic separator membranes soaked with liquid electrolyte between electrodes. Liquid electrolyte is the principal source of volatility and flammability in current LIBs. Natrion set out to create a solid electrolyte that could be substituted in the place of membranes to eliminate the use of liquid with minimal modification to manufacturing techniques. The LISIC technology that the company recently patented possesses some key value propositions as outlined below:

Flexible and mechanically durable dry polymer-ceramic composite of equivalent thickness to separator membranes and room temperature ionic conductivity of 0.3 mS/cm.

Thermal stability range of -60°F to 500°F and high voltage compatibility with lithium-metal anodes and nickel-rich cathodes utilized in chemistries of >1000Wh/L energy density.

Unique engineered surface interface facilitating cold pressing with electrodes without additional internal cell pressure and even electrodeposition for perturbing dendrite formation.

"The next step in LISIC's path to market is scale-up and use case validation. We are commencing commercial cell pilots this summer and are looking at ways to build out a pilot plant, all of which will demonstrate the unique scalability and ease-of-use of this technology," said Alex Kosyakov, Founder and CEO of Natrion.

About Natrion: Natrion is a battery research and development startup based in Binghamton, New York. It was started out of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in 2018 by founders Alex Kosyakov and Tom Rouffiac, and is currently based in the New York State-sponsored Southern Tier Clean Energy Incubator. The company prides itself on its unique application driven research approach and expertise in composite material systems. For more information, visit www.natrion.co

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

