Natrol® Introduces Time Release Melatonin Gummies to Help Minimize Wakeups and Promote Sleep†

New Advanced Formula Designed to Deliver Initial Melatonin Release Followed by Phased Extended-Release Technology

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Natrol®, the nation's No. 1 melatonin brand^, is proud to announce its latest sleep innovation supplement: Time Release Melatonin gummies. Available in two strengths – 3mg and 10mg – these time release melatonin gummies are engineered with an advanced dual action delivery that provides immediate release to fall asleep and unique extended-release technology to help minimize wakeups and promote sleep through the night.†

Natrol Time Release Melatonin

As the demands of daily life continue to escalate, achieving quality sleep every night has become increasingly challenging for many individuals with 55% saying they struggle with staying asleep at night.* Designed to help reset users' natural sleep pattern, Natrol's newest innovation is specifically tailored to help consumers with occasional sleeplessness by promoting sleep through the night and helping reduce disruptive wakeups.

"Better sleep with minimal wakeups overnight is essential yet many struggle to achieve it consistently," remarked Gabriela Sander, Director of Brand Marketing at Natrol. "With our Time Release Melatonin gummies, we are expanding our sleep-aid portfolio with a product that not only helps users fall asleep but, more importantly, supports those who experience periods of time where they have trouble staying asleep."

Natrol's New Time Release Melatonin Gummies

As the only single gummy time release formula on the market– the preferred number of gummies per serving by over half of consumers^ – Natrol offers two products in the Time Release line, empowering consumers to choose the preferred amount of melatonin to suit their sleep needs:

3mg Natrol ® Time Release Melatonin : Designed to provide gentle support for falling asleep and maintaining restful sleep throughout the night. Starting with the 3mg time release melatonin gummies is ideal for those new to melatonin. †

Designed to provide gentle support for falling asleep and maintaining restful sleep throughout the night. Starting with the 3mg time release melatonin gummies is ideal for those new to melatonin. 10mg Natrol® Time Release Melatonin: Formulated for individuals requiring extra support in achieving restful sleep, the 10mg time release melatonin gummies deliver a higher amount of melatonin and is ideal for those already familiar with melatonin.†

"Natrol Time Release Melatonin gummies represent a significant leap forward in our commitment promoting sleep quality. By launching this new product, we are empowering individuals to prioritize their sleep health and wake up feeling revitalized and ready to embrace each day with vitality," emphasized Sander.

Natrol Time Release Melatonin gummies are formulated with clean ingredients, meaning no artificial flavors, artificial sweeteners and synthetic dyes. Additionally, they are non-GMO, aligning with Natrol's dedication to providing products that meet the highest standards.

To sleep better and live more, consumers can find more information and where to buy the new Time Release Melatonin gummies at Target, Amazon or Natrol.com. To learn more about Natrol sleep and wellness products, please visit www.natrol.com and follow along on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok.

About Natrol LLC

Born from a passion to improve human wellness worldwide, Natrol is a leading manufacturer and distributor of high quality, innovative products that support the health of its consumers to help promote the quality of everyday life. Founded in 1980, Natrol has evolved over the past four decades into one of the most recognized brands in the Vitamin, Mineral and Supplement category. In the U.S., Natrol is a Sleep Solution authority and is the #1 brand of Melatonin.^ The brand develops high quality supplements for five vital health areas – Sleep, Immunity, Brain Health, Mood & Stress, and Beauty. Natrol distributes domestically as well as internationally in over 40 countries. Visit Natrol.com for more information.

†These Statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. This product is meant for occasional sleeplessness.

^Nielsen, xAOC, 52 weeks ending 10/28/23, Sleep Aid Supplements

*Kantar Profile/Mintel Sleep, March 2023

