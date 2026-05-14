Natrol® Launches Ultra Sleep and Ultra Energy; Partners with Calm and Michelle Monaghan to Support the Full Sleep Cycle and 24-Hour Wellness

Natrol® Launches Ultra Sleep and Ultra Energy; Partners with Calm and Michelle Monaghan Post this

Natrol also announces a strategic partnership with Calm, a leading consumer mental health company, and features actress and wellness advocate Michelle Monaghan as the campaign's central voice. Together, the collaboration reinforces intentional routines and redefines how people approach the full 24-hour wellness cycle: better nights leading to better days.

"Falling asleep is only half the challenge," said Rebekah Lyle, Chief Marketing Officer at Natrol. "What we're hearing is that people aren't just struggling to fall asleep—they're struggling to stay asleep or wake up feeling restored. Ultra Sleep and Ultra Energy were designed to work with the body's natural rhythms to support better sleep and help energize cells from within."

The Ultra System: Sleep + Energy

Natrol® Ultra Sleep is a 3-in-1 sleep support formula designed for real life, to deliver the ultimate sleep experience – from the moment you wind down to the moment you wake up – so you can achieve quality rest.† It is built for the full sleep cycle, including deep sleep and REM sleep, formulated with†:

5mg Melatonin: The #1 doctor recommended ingredient for sleep 3 that works to help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer †

that works to help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer 100mg of GABA: Promotes relaxation by signaling the brain to calm down †

Dream Botanicals: A soothing blend of tart cherry, lemon balm, and chamomile

Available in convenient gummy and fast-dissolve formats, Ultra Sleep is designed to help you fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer, and wake feeling truly rested.†

Natrol® Ultra Energy complements Ultra Sleep by delivering sustained cellular energy support:

Vitamin B12: 1000mcg supports energy metabolism †

B-Complex: Helps convert food into fuel and energizes cells from within †

Vitamin D: Supports metabolism and overall wellness †

CoQ10: A naturally occurring antioxidant that supports cellular energy production†

"What makes Ultra unique is its integrated approach," said renowned sleep specialist Dr. Chris Winter. "Sleep and energy aren't separate challenges – they work together. Better sleep builds the foundation, and sustained cellular energy helps you show up and live more fully on that foundation. Together, they support a complete 24-hour wellness cycle."

Partnership with Calm and Michelle Monaghan: Back to Rest, Back to You

To champion the connection between better sleep and better days, Natrol has partnered with Calm and actress and wellness advocate Michelle Monaghan to introduce a more intentional approach to nightly recovery and sustained energy – helping consumers rest well, rise well, and show up fully each day.

"For me, sleep is the foundation for everything," said Monaghan. "When I prioritize quality sleep, I'm more grounded, more present, and better able to show up as my best self – whether that's on set, at home with my family or in my health advocacy work. This partnership is about helping people think about sleep differently – not just as something you do at night, but as something that shapes your entire day."

Available via the Calm app, consumers can explore the "Back to Rest, Back to You" collection curated by Natrol®, complete with Sleep Stories, meditations, music and soundscapes designed to help ease the transition into rest. Additional content will roll out throughout 2026, including a Sleep Story narrated by Michelle Monaghan. To experience the collection, people can activate a three-month free trial of Calm Premium.

Together, Natrol and Calm bring a more holistic approach to sleep support and a trusted voice in wellness to support both mind and body. The collaboration helps consumers unwind more effectively at night and recharge for the day ahead.

"For Calm, better sleep starts before your head hits the pillow," said Fergal Walker, Vice President of Partnerships at Calm. "We partnered with Natrol because we share the belief that everyone deserves deeper, more personalized support to not only fall asleep but truly reset – so they can feel more present, focused, and energized the next day."

Natrol® Ultra Sleep and Ultra Energy are now available nationwide at Amazon, Walmart, Target, Walgreens and more. Follow Natrol on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and TikTok, or visit Natrol.com for more information.

About Natrol®

Born from a passion to improve human wellness worldwide, Natrol is a leading manufacturer and distributor of high quality, innovative products that support the health of its consumers to help promote the quality of everyday life. Founded in 1980, Natrol® has evolved over the past four decades into one of the most recognized brands in the Vitamin, Mineral and Supplement category. In the U.S., Natrol® is a Sleep Solution authority and is the #1 brand of Melatonin.1 Natrol® distributes domestically as well as internationally in over 40 countries. Visit Natrol.com for more information.

About Calm

Calm is a leading consumer mental health company on a mission to support everyone on every step of their mental health journey. Known for its flagship consumer app—ranked #1 in its category with over 180 million downloads and availability in 10 languages across nearly 190 countries—Calm helps people sleep better, stress less, and live more mindfully through content and resources from experts and beloved celebrity voices. Building on this foundation, Calm has created a broader portfolio including Calm Sleep and evidence-based solutions like Calm Health, which is offered through employers, health plans and providers and designed to expand access to mental health and sleep support, boost benefits engagement, and drive positive health outcomes. Today, Calm supports more than 100K organizations and reaches over 39 million covered lives through Calm Health. Calm has been recognized as a TIME100 Most Influential Company and one of Fast Company's Brands That Matter. Learn more at calm.com.

† These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

1 Nielsen, x AOC, 52 weeks ending 3/28/2026, Sleep Aid Supplements

2 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (2026, April). Short Sleep Duration and Sleep Difficulties Among Adults: United States, 2024.

3 Based on a survey of doctors who recommend sleep support products

SOURCE Natrol