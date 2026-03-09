NATSO Announces 2026 Board of Directors

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NATSO, representing truck stops and travel centers, is proud to announce the installation of its new slate of officers following its spring 2026 Board of Directors meeting.

Matt Mildenberger, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mittens Travel Center, Oakley Kansas TA, was affirmed as the 2026 Chairman of the Board of Directors after assuming the role in late 2025. Mildenberger succeeded Joe Zietlow, Industry and Trade Association Manager for Kwik Trip Inc., who retired in 2025.

NATSO's Board of Directors also appointed Raina Shoemaker Fromm, Co-owner of Shoemaker's Travel Center and Past Chair of NATSO's Government Affairs Committee, as Chair-Elect. Bob Wollenman, General Managing Partner of Deluxe Truck Stop, will serve as Immediate Past Chair. Marko Zaro, Chief Executive Officer at Road Ranger, will continue to serve as Secretary/Treasurer.

"I am proud to have the opportunity to lead NATSO and work with such a dedicated team of travel centers and fuel retailers, NATSO members and staff," said NATSO Chairman of the Board Matt Mildenberger. "The travel center industry is changing faster than ever, driven by an increasingly competitive landscape, evolving regulations and changing customer demands. I look forward to leading NATSO through the current industry transition while strengthening the culture of innovation necessary to ensure our industry's long-term profitability and success."

"I look forward to working with Matt, who is widely recognized as a prominent voice of the independent fuel retailing locations," said NATSO President and CEO Max McBrayer. "In the coming year, as we focus on the needs of NATSO's members relative to the broader industry landscape, I am enthusiastic about supporting Matt as he takes on the role of Chairman and working with the entire Board of Directors."

The NATSO Board of Directors also appointed: Jason Nordin, CEO of Travel Centers of America, Chain Director; Kris Roach, President and CEO, LV Petroleum, At-Large Director; Chris Heinz, Director of Operations & Finance, Heinz Inc. and Coffee Cup Fuel Stops & Convenience Stores, Independent Director.

Shahin Momin, Vice President of Operations, Pat's Travel Center, will serve as the NATSO Foundation, Chairman of the Board in 2026 and Ex officio member of the NATSO Board.

The complete 2026 NATSO Board of Directors includes:

Matt Mildenberger, Chairman of the Board, Mittens Travel Center, Oakley Kansas TA

Raina Shoemaker, Chair-Elect, Shoemaker's Travel Centers

Bob Wollenman, Immediate Past Chair, Deluxe Travel Center

Marko Zaro, Secretary/Treasurer, Road Ranger

Max McBrayer, President and CEO, NATSO, representing America's truck stops and travel centers

Shahin Momin, NATSO Foundation, Chairman of the Board, Pat's Travel Center

Ted Augustine, At-Large Director, 24/7 Travel Stores

Chris Heinz, Independent Director, Heinz Inc. and Coffee Cup Fuel Stops & Convenience Stores

Gary Hoogeveen, Chain Director, Pilot Corp.

Herb Hargraves, At-Large Director, Sprint Mart

Victoria Hendon, At-Large Director, Danny's Truck Wash & Service Center

Frank Love, Chain Director, Love's Operating Companies, Inc.

Bruce Morgan, Chain Director, QuikTrip Corp.

Jason Nordin, Chain Director, Travel Centers of America;

Andy Richard, At-Large Director, Sapp Bros. Inc.

Kris Roach, At-Large Director, LV Petroleum

Elizabeth Waring, At-Large Director, Johnson & Johnson

Jeremie Myhren, Allied Director, ONRAMP

Steve Yawn, Allied Director, McLane

About NATSO, representing travel centers and truck stops: NATSO is the trade association of America's travel plaza and truck stop industry. Founded in 1960, NATSO represents the industry on legislative and regulatory matters; serves as the official source of information on the diverse travel plaza and truck stop industry; provides education to its members; conducts an annual convention and trade show; and supports efforts to generally improve the business climate in which its members operate. Contact: Tiffany Wlazlowski Neuman, Vice President, Public Affairs. 202-365-9459

