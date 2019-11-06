NATSO Commends Lawmakers For Urging Extension Of The Biodiesel Tax Credit

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NATSO, representing America's travel plazas and truckstops, today issued the following statement with regard to a letter sent to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal (D-MA). The letter was signed by 40 Members of Congress urging Democratic leadership to support extending the biodiesel tax credit and other clean energy tax extenders. The following statement can be attributed to NATSO's Vice President of Government Relations, David Fialkov.

"This letter is an extraordinary showing of support for the biodiesel tax credit and other clean energy tax policies. What is especially significant is the ideological and geographic diversity of the Democrats who signed this letter. Many of them have very difficult re-election campaigns ahead of them next year. The fact that lawmakers representing places such as Oklahoma City, Upstate New York, Salt Lake City, and Southern California—areas far from the farming Midwest—strongly support biofuels incentives underscores the economic and environmental benefits that these clean energy tax extenders bring to their communities. NATSO is grateful to Representatives Abby Finkenauer and Kendra Horn for their continued leadership on this important issue."

NATSO is the trade association of America's travel plaza and truckstop industry. Founded in 1960, NATSO represents the industry on legislative and regulatory matters; serves as the official source of information on the diverse travel plaza and truckstop industry; provides education to its members; conducts an annual convention and trade show; and supports efforts to generally improve the business climate in which its members operate.

Contact: Tiffany Wlazlowski Neuman

703-739-8578

SOURCE NATSO, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.natso.com

