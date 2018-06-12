NATSO Launches Alternative Fuels Council

The Alternative Fuels Council will work with members of the truckstop and travel plaza community and other fuel retailers to navigate the litany of state and federal fuel regulations, and to utilize available government incentives for alternative fuels, including the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS). The Alternative Fuels Council will also help its partners implement profitable strategies related to alternative fuel supply options and fuel infrastructure.

"The Alternative Fuels Council is designed to satisfy our industry's need for expert, convenient and cost-effective solutions that help fuel retailers bring alternative fuels to market," said NATSO President and CEO Lisa Mullings. "The alternative fuels market is an important growth opportunity for many fuel retailers nationwide; and both the fuel retailing industry and their customers will benefit from the collective resources and benefits of this endeavor."

Among its initial offerings, NATSO's Alternative Fuels Council today unveiled a new Biodiesel Fuel Quality Plan designed to help those who blend, market, and distribute biodiesel blends ensure the final product that they sell to consumers meets a minimum standard of quality. As part of this plan, the Alternative Fuels Council will help facilitate fuel testing and analysis for marketers at a substantially discounted price.

"Maintaining fuel quality is increasingly important to today's fuel retailers amid the growing number of fuel offerings and renewable fuel blending options," said NATSO Fuel Specialist Jeff Hove. "While certain accreditation and quality assurance can be provided by biodiesel producers and suppliers, it is imperative that fuel retailers remain vigilant regarding the quality of the finished product." As NATSO's Fuel Specialist, Hove will be the primary liaison between the Alternative Fuels Council and its fuel retailing partners.

Through the Fuel Quality Program, those who blend, market and distribute biodiesel can access a step by step guide to the blending process. The guide directs users through fuel quality management, including sampling procedures, protocols and proposed schedules, to help ensure that alternative fuel meets the required ASTM fuel quality standards.

To learn more about the Alternative Fuels Council and the Biodiesel Fuel Quality program visit NATSOAltFuels.com.

NATSO, Inc. (NATSO.com) is the professional association of America's travel plaza and truckstop industry. Founded in 1960, NATSO represents the industry on legislative and regulatory matters; serves as the official source of information on the diverse travel plaza and truckstop industry; provides education to its members; conducts an annual convention and trade show; and supports efforts to generally improve the business climate in which its members operate.

The Alternative Fuels Council (NATSOAltFuels.com) is a NATSO, Inc. subsidiary created to help NATSO members and the entire retail fuels industry understand alternative fuels markets, including available government incentives, to effectively incorporate alternative fuels into their supply offerings.

