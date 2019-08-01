NATSO, Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores Thank Congressman Brindisi for Commitment to Local Business

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NATSO member Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores today thanked U.S. Congressman Anthony Brindisi for visiting its Binghamton, N.Y., location to learn about the critical role that travel plazas play in local economies as well as to discuss issues of importance to the truck stop and travel plaza industry.

During the visit, Congressman Brindisi, representing New York's 22nd District, spent time behind the counter interacting with store employees, serving customers and meeting constituents. Congressman Brindisi also toured the location to learn more about how the fuel retailer operates.

"We appreciate that Representative Brindisi took time to visit our location and meet with our customers and our employees to learn more about the fuel retailing industry and how we serve both the local community and the nation's professional truck drivers," said Love's Manager of Government Affairs Tom Kirby. "Representative Brindisi was able to see first-hand our commitment to the communities in which we operate. We commend Congressman Brindisi for exhibiting a real understanding of how federal policy directly affects the daily operations of our business, our employees and our customers."

During the visit, Love's officials emphasized the vital role that travel stops play in helping people and goods move throughout our country. In addition, the travel center industry serves local communities, including playing an important role in providing access to healthy food options for beneficiaries of the USDA's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Thursday's discussion also included the high interchange fees that travel stops must pay every time a customer swipes a credit or debit card as well as the need for Congress to extend the Biodiesel Tax Credit. The biodiesel tax credit allows fuel retailers to sell cleaner-burning biodiesel at a price that is cost competitive with diesel, thereby lowering prices at the pump and encouraging the use of more environmentally friendly fuels.

