NATSO Names Randy Gard Chair of Government Affairs Committee

Nebraska Based Bosselman Enterprises Champions Alternative Fuels

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NATSO, representing America's travel centers, truck stops and off-highway fuel retailers, named Randy Gard – Chief Operations Officer with Bosselman Enterprises of Grand Island, Neb. – as Chair of NATSO's Government Affairs Committee.

NATSO's Government Affairs Committee is an expert-led group of industry executives that helps identify and advise the association's strategic engagement on legislation, regulations, policy trends or pending government actions affecting the truck stop, travel center and fuel retailing industry.

Randy Gard, Chief Operations Officer, Bosselman Enterprises of Grand Island, Neb.; Chair of NATSO’s Government Affairs Committee

The NATSO Government Affairs Committee formally adopted its priority legislative and regulatory issues for 2026 at its February meeting. NATSO's core legislative priorities this year will focus on continuing its thought-leadership around a strategic assessment of biofuel and other transportation energy incentive policies as well as highway and freight policies.

"NATSO will continue assessing policy proposals through the lens of consumers. Biofuel and other alternative fuel policies only work if they lower costs for consumers," said Gard. "The new 45Z Clean Fuel Production Tax Credit and the need for the year-round sale of gasoline with 15 percent ethanol are among the top industry concerns for 2026. I look forward to working with my fellow Committee members to drive policies that ultimately result in the right value proposition for fuel retailers, consumers, and the broader market."

"NATSO is honored to welcome Randy Gard as Chair of the Government Affairs Committee," said NATSO President and CEO Max McBrayer. "Randy is a highly engaged NATSO member with a keen insight into the real-world implications of high-level policy issues affecting fuel. I'm confident Randy will provide valuable support for our advocacy efforts, and we thank him for lending his expertise to help our industry address the public policy challenges impacting our industry."

Bosselman Enterprises is among the industry's most forward-thinking fuel retailers, championing incentives for alternative fuels to expand fuel supply options while promoting consumer choice. Bosselman's ranks among the first companies to invest in gasoline with 15 percent ethanol, biodiesel and electric vehicle charging stations.

Gard's career includes key roles with Eaton Corporation in the Automotive Components Group, Director of Operations at Hornady Manufacturing, and Director of Operations for Stuart Entertainment. At Vermeer Manufacturing Co. Gard served as Vice President of Global Planning and Business Development. Gard led Chief Automotive Technologies in Grand Island, NE, as President and CEO, during which the company was part of Dover Corporation (DOV), a Fortune 500 company.

In addition to serving on NATSO's Government Affairs Committee, Gard is a member of the Nebraska Ethanol Board and previously served on the Board of the American Coalition for Ethanol.

NATSO's 2026 Government Affairs Committee Members

Randy Gard, Chair, Bosselman Enterprises

Raina Shoemaker Fromm, Shoemaker's Travel Centers

Cevdet Acar, Road Ranger

Dan Alsaker, Broadway Group

Mark Augustine, Triplett Inc.

Harman Aulakh, Onvo

Jason Bassett, Sheetz

Doug Beech, Casey's

Delia Moon Meier, Iowa 80 Group

Herb Hargraves, Sprint Mart

Michael Junk, QuikTrip

Hope Lanier, Travel Centers of America, a bp company

Valkyrie Musarra, Bowlin Travel Centers

Jacob Olson, RaceTrac

Robin Puthusseril, Greater Chicago I-55 Truck Plaza

Andrew Richard, Sapp Bros.

Eva Rigamonti, Pilot Company

Chuck Ryan, AM Best

Bob Wollenman, Deluxe Truck Stop

About NATSO, representing travel centers and truck stops: NATSO is the trade association of America's travel plaza and truck stop industry. Founded in 1960, NATSO represents the industry on legislative and regulatory matters; serves as the official source of information on the diverse travel plaza and truck stop industry; provides education to its members; conducts an annual convention and trade show; and supports efforts to generally improve the business climate in which its members operate. Contact: Tiffany Wlazlowski Neuman, Vice President, Public Affairs. 202-365-9459

SOURCE NATSO Inc.