NATSO, SIGMA APPLAUD NATIONAL ELECTRIC VEHICLE GRANT RECIPIENTS

13 Dec, 2023

Pilot Travel Centers Marks First in U.S. to Activate EV Charging Stations Through NEVI Program 

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NATSO, representing travel centers and truck stops, and SIGMA: America's Leading Fuel Marketers, today applauded Pilot Travel Centers for being the first refueling location in the United States to activate electric vehicle charging stations through the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Program.

Underscoring the pivotal role that fuel retailers play in building out a safe and reliable nationwide network of DC fast-charging stations, NEVI grants have been awarded to many NATSO and SIGMA members, including BP, Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores, ONVO, Sheetz, Travel Centers of America, Wawa, Giant Eagle, and Mirabito Convenience Store.

NATSO and SIGMA applaud those truck stops, travel centers and fuel marketers who have actively engaged with their lawmakers and regulators to pursue -- and win -- grant opportunities that will kick start industry investments in electric fuel.

NATSO and SIGMA played an integral role in developing and supporting the federal EV charging grant program. Thousands of established re-fueling locations crisscross the nation's Interstate Highway System, representing the fastest, most efficient way for the Administration to reach its goal of 500,000 charging stations.

Truck stops, travel centers and fuel marketers are leaders in today's rapidly evolving refueling landscape. Our industry understands that electric vehicle drivers will expect their driving and refueling experience to be as safe, seamless and predictable as it is today for drivers of gasoline-powered cards. Through our vast network, we can ensure that there is no 'range anxiety' for drivers of electric vehicles.

Fuel retailers offer competitive and transparent pricing, prime real estate and the amenities that drivers want and need. Thousands of truck stops and travel centers are conveniently located less than one mile from highway exits, are highly visible and provide the amenities such as security, food, and restrooms that customers need while taking 20 to 30 minute breaks during long-distance travel. Widespread availability of DC fast chargers at these facilities will make consumers more comfortable purchasing EVs. 

NATSO and SIGMA continue to advocate for the ability of their members to profitably invest in electric vehicle charging.

About NATSO and SIGMA

NATSO is the trade association of America's travel plaza and truck stop industry. Founded in 1960, NATSO represents the industry on legislative and regulatory matters; serves as the official source of information on the diverse travel plaza and truck stop industry; provides education to its members; conducts an annual convention and trade show; and supports efforts to generally improve the business climate in which its members operate. For more information, visit NATSO.com. Contact: Tiffany Wlazlowski Neuman, Vice President, Public Affairs. [email protected].

SIGMA: America's Leading Fuel Marketers represents a diverse membership of approximately 260 independent chain retailers and marketers of motor fuel.   While 67 percent are involved in gasoline retailing, 83 percent are involved in wholesaling, 56 percent transport product, 39 percent have bulk plant operations, and 20 percent operate terminals. Member retail outlets come in many forms including truck stops, traditional "gas stations," convenience stores with gas pumps, cardlocks, and unattended public fueling locations.

