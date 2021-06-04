NATSO, Sigma Enter Into Strategic Alliance On Federal Initiatives

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NATSO, representing the nation's truckstops and travel plazas, and SIGMA: America's Leading Fuel Marketers, today announced a strategic alliance on federal legislative priorities and advocacy initiatives that enhances the government relations capabilities for their members.

Working with the SIGMA Board of Directors and Legislative Committee, NATSO will manage SIGMA's government affairs program, advocating on issues related to fuels, energy and transportation, among others. NATSO will implement SIGMA's legislative priorities as determined by the SIGMA Board of Directors.

The NATSO and SIGMA Boards of Directors each confirmed support for the advocacy agreement.

"The NATSO-SIGMA partnership is a powerful strategic alliance," said NATSO President and CEO Lisa Mullings. "SIGMA and NATSO have long shared advocacy interests and worked to achieve mutual legislative goals on behalf of our members. Both organizations will greatly benefit from NATSO's strong advocacy program, enhancing our ability to meet the growing needs of members and ultimately driving the future success of truckstops, travel plazas, and fuel marketers nationwide. We are excited to partner with SIGMA so that the entire fuel retailing network will benefit."

By leveraging NATSO's government affairs team, NATSO and SIGMA have formed an advocacy powerhouse for the entire transportation fuels sector. This alliance will focus on the near- and long-term business priorities of their memberships and make the industry stronger in its advocacy efforts on behalf of members.

"By formalizing this strategic alliance with NATSO, we will enhance SIGMA's ability to deliver exceptional value to our members," said SIGMA Chief Executive Officer Ryan McNutt. "SIGMA is pleased that its advocacy efforts will be seamlessly maintained through this new partnership with a team of legislative professionals with whom we have long worked."

The joint announcement between NATSO and SIGMA comes at a key time for the nation's retail fuels sector. Congress is currently negotiating broad infrastructure legislation, and truckstops, travel plazas and fuel retailers continue to invest in alternative fuels. Among the industry's top legislative priorities is ensuring that Congress adopts a policy framework that encourages these investments.

NATSO and SIGMA represent approximately 90 percent of retail sales of motor fuel in the United States and represent an established nationwide network of hundreds of thousands of fueling locations. Fuel retailers today are best positioned to provide alternative sources of transportation energy while achieving Congressional objectives of lowering the transportation sector's carbon footprint and increasing consumer adoption of alternative fuel vehicles.

About NATSO and SIGMA

NATSO is the trade association of America's travel plaza and truckstop industry. Founded in 1960, NATSO represents the industry on legislative and regulatory matters; serves as the official source of information on the diverse travel plaza and truckstop industry; provides education to its members; conducts an annual convention and trade show; and supports efforts to generally improve the business climate in which its members operate. For more information, visit NATSO.com. For questions regarding public policy contact: Tiffany Wlazlowski Neuman, Vice President, Public Affairs. [email protected].

SIGMA is the national trade association representing the most successful, progressive, and innovative fuel marketers and chain retailers in the United States and Canada. Founded in 1958 as the Society of Independent Gasoline Marketers of America (SIGMA), SIGMA has become a fixture in the motor fuel marketing industry. Representing a diverse membership of approximately 250 independent chain retailers and marketers of motor fuel, the association serves to further the interests of both the branded and unbranded segment of the industry while providing information and services to members. For more information visit SIGMA.org. For questions, contact Amy Rider, Director of Communications, [email protected].

NATSO CONTACT: Tiffany Wlazlowski Neuman

Phone: (703) 739-8578

SIGMA CONTACT: Amy Rider

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: (703) 375-0485

SOURCE NATSO, Inc.

Related Links

www.natso.com

