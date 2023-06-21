NATSO, SIGMA STATEMENT ON EPA's 2023, 2024 and 2025 Renewable Volume Obligations

News provided by

NATSO, Inc.

21 Jun, 2023, 11:34 ET

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NATSO, representing America's travel plazas and truck stops, and SIGMA: America's Leading Fuel Marketers, issued the following statement in response to the Environmental Protection Agency's 2023, 2024 and 2025 Renewable Volume Obligations. The following statement can be attributed to David Fialkov, Executive Vice President of Government Affairs for NATSO and SIGMA.

"This rule takes seriously the old adage, 'First, do no harm.' Low-carbon fuel and biofuel investments that have already been made will likely continue to be at least modestly profitable. Lower-carbon gasoline and diesel products should continue to be available at a modest price discount compared with petroleum alternatives. These are good things. The agency raised advanced biofuel blending mandates and is reconsidering the eRIN program for EV charging in response to industry comments, including ours. For that we are grateful.

"At the same time, it's hard not to be confused and disappointed with the amount of emission reductions that are being left on the table. Instead of pumping the gas pedal, the EPA is keeping the RFS in neutral. 

"The final blending targets will result in fewer transportation energy emission reductions than the market is demonstrably capable of delivering. Petroleum refineries that had been considering converting to renewable fuel facilities will now be less likely to do so. Fuel retailers that are considering investing in low-carbon biofuel blending infrastructure may be rewarded—but they may not.

"It is particularly perplexing that EPA is not doing all it can to maximize investment in lower-carbon renewable diesel and biodiesel for heavy-duty trucks. These fuels are commercially available today, and every truck that runs on them emits at least 50 percent fewer greenhouse gas emissions than trucks running on diesel. The final rule is a missed opportunity to meaningfully increase commercial penetration of these lower-carbon diesel alternatives.

"Viewed in conjunction with the Agency's recent proposed tailpipe emission standards, it is now clear that the Biden Administration is dangerously overestimating the speed at which the country will be able to transition to zero emission vehicles, and at the same time underestimating the country's desire to consume lower-carbon liquid fuels in the meantime. Anyone serious about reducing transportation emissions should find this disconnect extremely troubling.

"It's long past time for the Biden Administration to start viewing the RFS as a tool in its broader climate tool chest, rather than a political nuisance."

About NATSO and SIGMA

NATSO is the trade association of America's travel plaza and truckstop industry. Founded in 1960, NATSO represents the industry on legislative and regulatory matters; serves as the official source of information on the diverse travel plaza and truckstop industry; provides education to its members; conducts an annual convention and trade show; and supports efforts to generally improve the business climate in which its members operate. For more information, visit NATSO.com. Contact: Tiffany Wlazlowski Neuman, Vice President, Public Affairs.

SIGMA: America's Leading Fuel Marketers represents a diverse membership of approximately 260 independent chain retailers and marketers of motor fuel. While 67 percent are involved in gasoline retailing, 83 percent are involved in wholesaling, 56 percent transport product, 39 percent have bulk plant operations, and 20 percent operate terminals. Member retail outlets come in many forms including truckstops, traditional "gas stations," convenience stores with gas pumps, cardlocks, and unattended public fueling locations. 

Contact:

Tiffany Wlazlowski Neuman

Vice President, Public Affairs

SOURCE NATSO, Inc.

Also from this source

NATSO, SIGMA, NACS Urge EPA to Adopt Technology-Neutral Approach to Greenhouse Gas Standards for Heavy-Duty Trucks

NATSO, SIGMA Urge OMB, EPA to Revise E-RIN Program and Increase Blending for Biodiesel, Renewable Diesel

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.